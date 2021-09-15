Former Lowell state Rep. David Nangle sentenced to 15 months for embezzling campaign funds, and bank and tax fraud

Former Massachusetts state representative David M. Nangle was sentenced Wednesday in US District Court in Boston to 15 months in prison for illegally using campaign funds, as well as bank and tax fraud, federal prosecutors said.

Nangle, 60, of Lowell, was sentenced by US Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel. His sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release. Nangle was also ordered to pay restitution of $33,347 to the US Internal Revenue Service and forfeiture of $15,650, the US attorney’s office said.

“Former Representative Nangle was a 22-year veteran of the Massachusetts State House and former Chairman of the Ethics Committee when he illegally used campaign funds for private golf club dues, trips to casinos and expensive dinners,” Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell said in a statement. “He broke the law and violated his duty to the voters – as Chairman of the Ethics Committee, no less. This case is the latest proof that this office is intent on holding corrupt officials accountable.”