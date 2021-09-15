Former Lowell state Rep. David Nangle sentenced to 15 months for embezzling campaign funds, and bank and tax fraud

Former Massachusetts state representative David M. Nangle was sentenced Wednesday in US District Court in Boston to 15 months in prison for illegally using campaign funds, as well as bank and tax fraud, federal prosecutors said.
Nangle, 60, of Lowell, was sentenced by US Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel. His sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release. Nangle was also ordered to pay restitution of $33,347 to the US Internal Revenue Service and forfeiture of $15,650, the US attorney’s office said.
“Former Representative Nangle was a 22-year veteran of the Massachusetts State House and former Chairman of the Ethics Committee when he illegally used campaign funds for private golf club dues, trips to casinos and expensive dinners,” Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell said in a statement. “He broke the law and violated his duty to the voters – as Chairman of the Ethics Committee, no less. This case is the latest proof that this office is intent on holding corrupt officials accountable.”
Nangle, a Democrat, served in the house from 1999 until 2020, when he lost a bid for reelection.
Advertisement
Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Boston FBI office, said in the statement, “State lawmakers are elected by the people, to serve the people, not to serve their own financial interests like David Nangle did. Mr. Nangle betrayed his constituents’ trust and broke the law, knowing full well what he was doing was wrong. Today’s sentence shows there are serious consequences for corrupt public officials who try to undermine the integrity of our government.”
Prosecutors said Nangle illegally used campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, defrauded a bank to get loans to purchase his home and repay personal debts, and collected income that he failed to report to the IRS.
Advertisement
“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that elected office is not for sale, and those who doubt this will be held accountable for their actions,” Joleen D. Simpson, special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division in Boston, said in the statement.
Nangle pleaded guilty in February to multiple charges.
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.