Kim Janey expresses disappointment, congratulates Wu and Essaibi George after defeat on Tuesday

Acting Mayor Kim Janey expressed disappointment in her showing in Tuesday’s preliminary mayoral election and congratulated the victors as she made her first public comments on her loss outside City Hall on Wednesday night.
“It’s obviously disappointing but I am really proud of my entire campaign team,” Janey told reporters at an event kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month.
“Certainly, my City Hall team. We’ve done incredible work over the last six months, I’m really pleased about where we’ve gotten our city in terms of getting us back on track for an equitable recovery, reopening and renewal.”
She also congratulated the top two candidates in Tuesday’s vote, City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, and said she will work with whomever is elected in November on a smooth transition. Janey came in fourth in the vote, behind Wu, Essaibi George, and City Councilor Andrea Campbell.
Janey added that she will continue to “love and lead my city in whatever capacity I can.”
Responding to a question about whether she plans to endorse in the general election, Janey said she was not “sure what my plans will be.”
“I will be looking at the race closely, but right now my focus is on the people of Boston and ensuring a smooth transition,” she said.
