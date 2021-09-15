Kim Janey expresses disappointment, congratulates Wu and Essaibi George after defeat on Tuesday

Acting Mayor Kim Janey expressed disappointment in her showing in Tuesday’s preliminary mayoral election and congratulated the victors as she made her first public comments on her loss outside City Hall on Wednesday night.

“It’s obviously disappointing but I am really proud of my entire campaign team,” Janey told reporters at an event kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Certainly, my City Hall team. We’ve done incredible work over the last six months, I’m really pleased about where we’ve gotten our city in terms of getting us back on track for an equitable recovery, reopening and renewal.”