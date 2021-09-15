Man arrested after pointing a loaded gun at driver in Lexington

A Lowell man was arrested Monday after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at another driver in a road rage incident in Lexington, State Police said.
Javier Lopez, 22, was arrested on numerous charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle among other charges, State Police said in a statement.
Officers received a call around 3:00 p.m. from a witness who said the driver of a red Ford Focus allegedly pointed a gun outside their car while driving on I-95 north in Lexington, State Police said.
Troopers responded to the scene and located the driver on Route 3 north in Billerica, allowing police to stop the vehicle, officials said. Lopez was removed from his car and the vehicle was searched, turning up a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun under the driver’s seat, State Police said.
Lopez did not have a driver’s license on his person , nor did he have a license to possess a firearm, according to State Police.
Lopez was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Concord for booking. His bail was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court, the statement said.
Arraignment information was not available Tuesday.
