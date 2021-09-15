Man arrested after pointing a loaded gun at driver in Lexington

A Lowell man was arrested Monday after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at another driver in a road rage incident in Lexington, State Police said.

Javier Lopez, 22, was arrested on numerous charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle among other charges, State Police said in a statement.

Officers received a call around 3:00 p.m. from a witness who said the driver of a red Ford Focus allegedly pointed a gun outside their car while driving on I-95 north in Lexington, State Police said.