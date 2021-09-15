Mass. reports 194 total breakthrough COVID-19 deaths, or 0.004 percent of all fully vaccinated people

In Massachusetts, 194 people who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died from the virus, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. The deaths represent a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and emphasize the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.

The deaths accounted for 0.004 percent of the 4,549,497 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday.

The number marks an increase of 32 deaths from last week, when the state reported that 162 fully vaccinated people had died as a result of the virus as of Sept. 4.