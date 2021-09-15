fb-pixel Skip to main content

Massachusetts National Guard begins training to help with school transportation

By Felicia Gans Globe Staff,Updated September 15, 2021, 56 minutes ago
National Guard member Vegerano drove a school bus around the base in Reading with a safety trainer on Wednesday.
National Guard member Vegerano drove a school bus around the base in Reading with a safety trainer on Wednesday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

About 120 National Guard members this week trained and received licenses to drive students to school in Massachusetts cities struggling with bus driver shortages for school transportation.

The training sessions began Tuesday and likely will train about 170 drivers total, with the first National Guard-driven van routes hitting the roads in Lawrence and Lynn on Thursday, said John McCarthy, CEO of NRT Bus Inc., which is spearheading the training.

Earlier this week, Governor Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard to help with school transportation. At the time, only Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn had signed, but McCarthy said Wednesday that four more school systems have since come on board: Quincy, Revere, Woburn, and Worcester.

“I’m feeling confident. ... And I’m feeling grateful that kids that haven’t been picked up in the last week are now going to have the opportunity to go to school,” said McCarthy, whose company is training the National Guard members on how to operate the 7D school transport vans, use their GPS systems and cameras, and follow other procedures.

“I have a new perspective on the National Guard. ... It brings a whole new category to hero,” he continued.

A Globe photojournalist visited the training at Camp Curtis Guild in Reading on Wednesday.

Margaret Rohanna, a RMV program manager instructs about 90 members of the Massachusetts National Guard.
Margaret Rohanna, a RMV program manager instructs about 90 members of the Massachusetts National Guard.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
National Guard members attend the RMV class.
National Guard members attend the RMV class.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
National Guard MP Corporal Nick Diaz goes over some instructions on the hood of a school bus.
National Guard MP Corporal Nick Diaz goes over some instructions on the hood of a school bus.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Members of the National Guard await instructions on school bus operations.
Members of the National Guard await instructions on school bus operations.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Karen Iannalfo, a safety trainer with NRT Bus Inc., instructs National Guard members about school bus operations.
Karen Iannalfo, a safety trainer with NRT Bus Inc., instructs National Guard members about school bus operations.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.