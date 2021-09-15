Mayor Elorza says he will not run for Rhode Island governor

“The reality is that it would be impossible to devote myself full-time to a statewide campaign while at the same time giving my full attention to the work of running the city,” he wrote. “There is simply too much to do to keep the city moving forward each day.

In an email to supporters, Elorza wrote that over the last year, two things have “weighed most heavily” on his mind while considering to run for a statewide office.

PROVIDENCE — Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Wednesday that he has decided to not run for governor in 2022.

He said secondly, as a parent of a young child, he “must prioritize family.”

He wrote, “Simply put, committing myself to a statewide campaign while at the same time fulfilling my responsibilities as Mayor and parent is not possible.

Elorza also cannot run for re-election as mayor again due to term limits, but clarified that he is not considering running for any other office “at this time, but perhaps the conditions will be right at some point in the future.”

Elorza’s exit from the race with restructure the potentially crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary.

He said in his email to supporters that he had been thinking of running for more than a year, but did not announce his official campaign as others have, such as General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz. Governor Dan McKee previously said that he will formally announce his campaign in early 2022, where he will likely join others that are being considered as potential candidates.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.