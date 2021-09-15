Wu and Essaibi George look to be top candidates in historic race for Boston mayor as results remain delayed

On Wednesday morning, Wu and Essaibi George, both women of color, hit the stump to underscore the differences in their visions for the city, even as results were still being tallied. Wu greeted commuters at the Forest Hills T stop in Jamaica Plain, while Essaibi George chose Mike’s City Diner, a South End eatery.

Bostonians woke up Wednesday to find a historically diverse mayoral field whittled down to a pair of candidates who appear to be advancing to the final round on Nov. 2: City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, who both claimed enough votes to get over the first hurdle Tuesday night, despite puzzling delays by the city in posting results.

“This election is about the future of our city,” Wu told reporters outside the T stop Wednesday. “And we need to tackle the big, bold challenges to move forward and ensure that we are transforming our systems, and not sit back and wait and just nibble around the edges of the status quo.”

Wu said the city faces pressing challenges on many fronts.

“We’re in a crisis when it comes to public health, when it comes to rebuilding our economy, investing in our schools and making sure that every single person has a voice in the city,” Wu said.

She greeted commuters at the station too, wishing them a good day and thanking them for their votes.

”How did you do yesterday?” One passing transit employee joked.

”We did OK,” Wu said. ”Good, good, good! I’m glad for you!” He replied.

Some morning commuters applauded and congratulated Wu as they headed for their buses and trains. A mother with her preschooler in a stroller said, “We’re fans,” and Wu posed for a selfie with Cheronna Monroe, a transit customer service agent.

Outside Mike’s Diner, a cheerful Essaibi George expressed confidence Wednesday about her chances in November, despite returns showing that Wu won significantly more votes in the first round.

To many, the race is shaping up to be a test of how progressive the city has become, as voters pick between a candidate who pitched a Green New Deal for Boston and one who focuses largely on issues like public safety. Wu has the backing of Senator Elizabeth Warren; Essaibi George, the support of police unions, who are fueling a superPAC that has already poured a half-million dollars into her campaign.

But Essaibi George dismissed as “lazy” the “labels” painting her as the moderate candidate and Wu as the progressive. She did, however, pitch herself as “a little more pragmatic than others.”

“We can say whatever we want about the challenges we face as a city, but unless it’s followed up with an action plan, with the work, and with the rolling up of the sleeves and doing it, it’s really not that bold,” she told reporters. “I think many of [Wu’s] plans unfortunately are very unrealistic. We have to make sure every day we are working towards the solutions to the challenges we face as a city. And that comes with not just bold ideas, but the action behind them.”

Gene Gorman, 50, a supporter from Dorchester who says he has been friends with Essaibi George for decades, including when her husband coached his son in little league.

Essaibi George has the “boots on the ground mentality” necessary for leadership at the municipal level, he said. And the distinctions didn’t end there.

“She didn’t go to Harvard Law,” he said of Essaibi George, an apparent dig at Wu, who did. Essaibi George, he said, “came up in the school of hard knocks.”

Both daughters of immigrants, Wu and Essaibi George represent the two poles of the ideological spectrum on display in this year’s field. Either would be the first woman of color Boston has ever elected mayor, a historic shift.

But the contest between them will nonetheless test the city’s appetite for change.

Essaibi George, 47, has inhabited the most moderate lane. She has courted the supporters of former Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who vacated his post to take a job in the Biden administration, setting up Tuesday night’s preliminary election. Walsh himself did not endorse in the preliminary but Essaibi George escorted his mother to the polls.

36-year-old Wu, by contrast, is a darling of the city’s young progressives, and a protege of Senator Elizabeth Warren. She has called for free public transportation and a Green New Deal for Boston, sometimes facing criticism that her pitches are unrealistic. Consistently the leader of public polling in the weeks ahead of the election, Wu emerged as the top vote-getter Tuesday night. Final results had still not been released by Wednesday morning.

At the Forest Hills stop Wednesday, some Wu backers were visibly thrilled to greet her, including Petasch Francis, a Mattapan resident who stopped by after dropping her son at school and hearing on the radio that Wu would be greeting voters at the station.

Francis brought her three-year-old twin daughters to get their picture taken with a historic mayoral candidate. Francis said she was excited about the historic nature of the election and was certain Wu would do an incredible job leading the city.

”Yay! We can’t wait to see you as our next mayor!” Francis said as her girls flanked Wu and struck poses with her.

That race began to take shape even before all votes were tallied. In declaring victory Tuesday night, each woman seemed to needle the other, telegraphing what the next seven weeks will bring.

The mayor, Essaibi George insisted, cannot make the MBTA free nor mandate rent control — a direct swipe at Wu, who has called for doing both.

“You will not find me on a soapbox,” she said. “You will find me in your neighborhood, doing the work.”

Wu, for her part, speaking Tuesday night before all votes had been tallied, seemed to dismiss Essaibi George as a candidate who will allow the city to stagnate.

“This is about a choice for our future,” Wu said. “This is a choice about whether City Hall tackles our biggest problems with bold solutions, or we nibble around the edges of the status quo.”

One bizarre wrinkle to the election night drama was that declarations of victory by Wu and Essaibi George, and defeat by their rivals, were made by the candidates themselves, rather than city officials, as part of a chaotic night in which election officials delayed posting any results hours after the polls closed.

But Wu, the front-runner in polls, expressed confidence to her supporters just after 10 p.m., even as the city election site showed nothing but zeroes. She said she was sure she had claimed one of the top two spots to move on to the final. The individual campaigns had gathered and tallied voting numbers from each precinct before the city had released them, and said their tallies showed that Wu’s victory was inevitable.

As of 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, city election officials were reporting unofficial results showing Wu in first place with 19,642 votes, followed by Essaibi George with 14,151, Acting Mayor Kim Janey with 12,190, City Councilor Andrea Campbell with 11,780, and John Barros, former economic development boss for the city, with 2,430.

It wasn’t immediately clear when official results would be posted.

At Mike’s on Wednesday, Essaibi George acknowledged “it was a long night” waiting for Boston’s election results to roll in. But she praised city workers for continuing to tally every ballot and said it’s a crucial effort.

In the coming days, Essaibi George said, she hopes to see “a little bit of a post mortem to see what happened there and figure out how we do this better for the November election.”

She said she could not speculate as to what caused the delays, which dragged on so late into the night that candidates declared victory and conceded the race based on numbers gathered internally by their own campaigns.

“We haven’t really had a chance to have that conversation with the elections department,” she said.

Tuesday saw disappointing turnout levels, with only about 100,000 voters, or roughly 25 percent of the electorate casting a ballot. The low level of interest in the race likely helped Essaibi George, who had built a solid base among voters who are most likely to cast a ballot in a preliminary election, according to a recent poll conducted by research group MassInc. Preliminary municipal election turnouts are typically lower than other races and attract only the most consistent voters.

Those conditions did little to help Janey and Campbell, who had been in a fierce competition for second place with Essaibi George leading to Tuesday, and were dependent on a high voter turnout, according to the recent poll. Wu had commanded the lead in that poll and other recent surveys.

What comes now is an ultimate, historic showdown between Wu, a flag bearer of the politically progressive movement that has taken hold in Boston and reshaped its ideological identity, and Essaibi George, who has taken a more conservative lane to focus on quality of life issues, such as public safety and improving schools.

An aide for Essaibi George told the Globe that the campaign was already preparing for a final between the two candidates, and would define Wu as a big picture progressive whose focus on topics such as the environment and transportation were unrealistic and unrelated to the day-to-day duties as mayor.

Essaibi George had laid a groundwork of putting social workers in schools and focusing on education and public safety.

But Wu has ridden the very progressive moment that has led to an ideological shift in Boston, as voters identify as more liberal and progressive, according to recent polls. A city councilor since 2014, and the first woman of color elected council president, she has also built a platform of addressing housing inequities, and addressing racial and economic disparities.

She’s also popular among newer and younger voters, in a city that has seen its population grow by over 60,000 people over the last decade, according to a recent Globe poll.

The poll of 500 likely voters shows that what they care about most is education (20 percent), followed by housing (19 percent), racism and equity (17 percent) and the economy and jobs (14 percent).

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Danny McDonald, Milton Valencia, Stephanie Ebbert, Meghan Irons, Dugan Arnett, and Laura Crimaldi of the Globe staff, and Globe correspondent Julia Carlin contributed to this report.













