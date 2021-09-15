Pfizer says booster shot is needed, but not because of Delta

In a 53-page analysis released Wednesday by the US Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer strives to thread a needle. It argues that people need a third shot about six months after the second not because of the Delta variant that has driven the latest surge in cases, but because the effectiveness of the vaccine decreases after six to eight months.

As a federal advisory panel prepares to meet Friday on a request by Pfizer to clear a COVID-19 booster shot, the drug giant is arguing that while its messenger RNA vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant, a third dose is necessary because protection against all strains wanes over time.

”Evidence is building to suggest that administration of booster doses of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines is potentially an urgent emerging health issue,” the company said.

The declining performance of the two-shot vaccine is “likely primarily due to waning effectiveness” in general “rather than due to Delta escaping vaccine protection,” according to a study by Kaiser Permanente Southern California cited by the company. That study showed that two doses initially was more than 90 percent against the highly contagious variant.

Overall, data from Pfizer’s late-stage trial of about 44,000 volunteers ―undertaken before Delta emerged ― indicated that two shots provided 96.2 percent protection for up to two months, 90.1 percent protection for up to four months, and 83.7 percent for up to four months.

Data from Israel’s recent rollout of a third shot of Pfizer’s vaccine showed it boosts protection back to 95 percent, the firm said. The booster also raised no significant new safety concerns, although a fever was more common as a side effect following a third dose than after the first two.

In contrast to the overwhelming support that Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine received when the 15-member panel ― officially called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee ― cleared it for emergency use on Dec. 11, the request for a booster shot for the general population is expected to get a more skeptical reception Friday.

One committee member, Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, recently said he believes mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Cambridge-based Moderna will probably turn out to be three-shot regimens. But, he said, a third dose of either vaccine is unnecessary now for most people, and that the federal government should concentrate on vaccinating the millions of Americans who have yet to get shots.

Another committee member, Dr. H. Cody Meissner, director of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Tufts Medical Center, said this week he hasn’t made up his mind how he will vote and needs to review briefing documents.

Nonetheless, he said he has yet to see compelling data that any of the three coronavirus vaccines cleared for use ― including a third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson that uses different technology ― lose the robust protection they provide against severe cases that result in hospitalization or death.

“The point that seems to consistently get lost in all of this is that a booster shot is not going to end the pandemic,” Meissner said. “What’s going to end the pandemic is to get every single person who refuses to get the vaccine vaccinated.”

Pfizer itself acknowledged in its FDA filing that “unvaccinated individuals continue to account for most SARS-CoV-2 infections and severe cases.”

A group of international experts, including two outgoing FDA vaccine regulators, argued in a paper published Monday in the Lancet that approving booster shots now would be premature.

The paper was co-written by Marion Gruber and Phil Krause,veteran FDA officials who have been spearheading the agency’s review of COVID-19 vaccine applications. The authors said that “widespread boosting should be undertaken only if there is clear evidence that it is appropriate.” If an unnecessary rollout led to significant side effects, they added, it could undermine the acceptance of many vaccines, not just those for COVID-19.

The participation of Gruber and Krause in the paper represented a clear rebuke to the Biden administration, which on Aug. 18 announced plans for booster shots to start the week of Sept. 20. That announcement appeared to anger some federal health regulators who felt the president got ahead of the scientific community by saying boosters were necessary.

The situation has set the stage for a potentially awkward meeting on Friday, in part because Gruber is listed as one of the first speakers scheduled to start the discussion. The other scheduled speakers at the daylong virtual meeting include Sharon Elroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel’s Health Ministry.













