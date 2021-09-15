West Springfield to impose mask mandate as Big E fair opens Friday

Dr. Heather Sankey and Dr. Nathan Somers voted in favor of the mandate, saying they appreciate the concerns of those who opposed the regulation, but it is necessary because of emerging variants of the virus and rising infections and low vaccination rates in Hampden County.

The town’s director of public health, Jeanne Galloway, stressed during the teleconferenced hearing that the mask requirement applies to the entire community and is not intended to target the Big E. The 105-year-old fair, the largest in New England, was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The West Springfield Board of Health voted Wednesday evening to address rising COVID-19 infections in the town with an indoor mask mandate that goes into effect Friday, just as the Big E fair opens.

“While I understand that there are many viewpoints on this, as a physician, I do feel that the science on this is fairly clear,” said Somers, a psychiatrist. “Vaccines, social distancing, contact tracing, and masking are effective at slowing the progress and the spread of this virus.”

Sankey, chairwoman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Massachusetts Medical School-Baystate, warned of the rising cases of coronavirus in their community.

“I see reports four times a day, working very closely with our epidemiologists and our infectious disease specialists, in terms of how it’s affecting my patients and the other patients in the hospital,” she said. “So I know we’re in the middle of a fourth surge, and it’s not getting better.”

The board’s third member, Rachel Greenway, did not participate in Wednesday’s hearing.

Organizers for the Big E did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

A notice on the fair’s website says it will comply with all state and West Springfield coronavirus regulations.

The notice, which appears to have been posted before the board’s vote, indicates that everyone attending the event “will be strongly encouraged” to wear face masks, but that they are not required for vaccinated visitors, except at first aid stations and on shuttles to and from the fairgrounds.

Most members of the public who addressed the board voiced opposition to the mandate, though Galloway said her office had earlier received roughly balanced feedback from the public.

Speakers voiced concerns about children and older adults who have difficulty wearing masks and about the impact on local businesses. Some questioned the wisdom of public health experts who have said that masks are safe and effective,

Anthony Cortis suggested the town was jumping on the bandwagon as other communities reimpose restrictions amid rising infections.

“One town does it, so the next town feels they have to do it, regardless of their findings,” he said.

Ed McCaffrey suggested that officials focus on increasing vaccinations rather than requiring masks.

“Enforcing the mask rules is very, very difficult,” McCaffrey said. “People get very upset, angry, agitated, . . . and so on.”

But Diana Coyne, the last community member to speak before the board’s vote, said she wasn’t persuaded by her neighbors’ objections.

“Except for the folks here that have been trained in many years in the medical profession, none of us here are infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists, or MDs,” she said. “I know I am not, but I take the advice of my doctor seriously. I take the advice of my pediatrician seriously. Nothing I have heard to date has indicated any issues with masks on kids, adults, or anything.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.