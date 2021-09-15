Calls grow for vaccine passports

Recovery of international travel during the pandemic is hampered by poor documentation of vaccination status and the problem of counterfeit vaccination cards being sold online.

It is a shame that as we move toward booster shots, there are no plans nationally to implement something like Europe’s “green pass” as an adjunct to the paper cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are given to vaccine recipients.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts should adopt the concept of New York’s Excelsior Pass. What better time to do this than when boosters are administered and vaccination status can easily be documented. Governor Baker needs to move ahead on such a program.