Farm’s measures to prevent stolen apples are beyond extreme

It’s good to hear that Bob Connors, owner of Connors Farm, apologized to the Black family his security people accused of intending to steal apples (“Couple say they were racially profiled at farm,” Metro, Sept. 10). But he undercut that apology by saying that he was giving the family “the benefit of the doubt.” What doubt is that? Does he still not believe the couple’s assurance that they intended to pay for the six extra apples their child picked?

I also wish the reporter had queried Connors’s claim that apple theft “drains $1,000 a day” from his revenues. How does he know this? When a supermarket stocks 100 boxes of Cheerios and sees only 95 rung up at the register, it knows it has lost 5 percent of the cereal somehow, since inventory is tallied coming and going. Connors’s figure means he believes customers are stealing something like 500 pounds of apples per day. What evidence is this based on?