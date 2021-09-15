Gillette Stadium wants to host 2026 World Cup games, and Robert Kraft will put in real turf to do it

Besides replacing the artificial turf with the authentic stuff, sources said Gillette would be willing to eliminate enough sideline seating to satisfy field width requirements.

Plans have been presented to FIFA officials, who are joining Kraft and Revolution president Brian Bilello in kicking off a nine-city tour at Gillette Stadium Wednesday morning. Gillette officials will reveal they would rip out the existing synthetic surface, revive the long-dormant irrigation system, and bring back the real turf.

FOXBOROUGH – After taking control of the Patriots and their stadium, the Robert Kraft quickly installed a grass surface in an attempt to attract the 1994 World Cup. They intend to do something similar should their bid for the 2026 World Cup be approved.

The hope is to be approved for six matches — four group stage games and two elimination contests — the same as 1994, when more than 324,000 fans arrived for games at Foxboro Stadium. Highlights in 1994 included two Argentina victories, including Diego Maradona’s final international appearance (he was suspended after testing positive for a banned substance), and Italy victories over Nigeria in the second round and Spain in the quarterfinals at Foxboro Stadium.

More than 300,000 fans watched matches at Foxboro Stadium during the 1994 World Cup, including Diego Maradona's (right) final international appearance. DAVIS, JIM GLOBE STAFF PHOTO

Infrastructure modifications will be costly, but can be justified by the combination of expected revenue plus prestige and exposure, world-wide television audiences averaging hundreds of millions per game.

Gillette is considered a favorite among 17 US stadiums remaining for a final list of 11, partly because Robert Kraft is Honorary Chair of the 2026 World Cup United Bid Group. Many of the US stadiums under consideration are newer than Gillette, which opened in 2002, but also will have to consider structural changes to conform to field width minimums. Since alterations will reduce capacity, stadium officials hope to strike a compromise with FIFA regarding field dimensions.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in three countries — Canada, Mexico, and the US — for the first time. A total of 16 venues will play host to 80 games: Edmonton and Toronto in Canada; Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey in Mexico; and 11 cities in the US. The World Cup field will be expanded to 48 teams, double the number of the 1994 World Cup, which holds records for total attendance (3.5 million) and average per match (69,174) in the tournament, first contested in Uruguay in 1930.

Among the few attendance records not held by the ‘94 World Cup is for the final, which set the mark with a crowd of 199,854 at Estadio Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro in 1950. Estadio Azteca finals had crowds of 107,412 in 1970 and 114,000 in 1986, topping the 94,194 attendance for the ‘94 final at the Rose Bowl.

Of the 17 potential US venues, the four with the largest capacity are considered locks, and also candidates to host the final: Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Los Angeles (Rose Bowl), New York (MetLife Stadium), and Washington, D.C. (FedEx Field). Those four, along with Boston/Foxborough, Orlando, and San Francisco played host to games in 1994.

Also contending this time are Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Baltimore (M&T Bank Stadium), Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium), Denver (Empower Field at Mile High), Houston (NRG Stadium), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Miami (Hard Rock Stadium), Nashville (Nissan Stadium), Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), Seattle (Lumen Stadium).

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.