Bo Bichette’s homer, Robbie Ray’s gem lift Jays over Rays

Tampa Bay lost for the fifth time in seven games. The AL East leaders are 6-8 in September after going 21-6 in August.

Vladimr Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored twice, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single. The Blue Jays improved to 13-2 in September to move ahead of Boston and the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card before those teams play later Wednesday.

Bo Bichette homered and drove in five runs, Robbie Ray fanned 13 over seven innings to claim the major league strikeout lead, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Wednesday.

Ray (12-5) allowed one run and four hits to win his fourth straight decision. The lefthander is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts since his last loss, July 21 against Boston.

Ray allowed leadoff doubles in the second and fourth but didn’t allow a run until Mike Zunino homered to begin the fifth. The homer was Zunino’s 30th.

Ray left to a standing ovation after striking out Jordan Luplow to end the seventh. He raised his season total to 233 strikeouts, passing Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (224) and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler (225).

Ray didn’t walk a batter and threw 101 pitches, 75 strikes. He has struck out 10 or more batters in five of his past six outings. His 11.2 strikeouts per nine for his career are the most in major league history among pitchers with at least 1,000 innings.

Ray also lowered his AL-best ERA to 2.64.

Tampa Bay’s Brett Phillips cut it to 6-3 with a two-run home run off righthander Joakim Soria in the eighth, his 12th. Righthander Jordan Romano closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 18th save in 19 chances.

Dustin Garneau, Tigers complete two-game sweep of contending Brewers

Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 to complete a two-game sweep.

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.

The Brewers were limited to seven hits in the series, and Lorenzo Cain’s RBI double in the second inning was the only extra-base hit.

“We didn’t spin the bats well in these two games in Detroit,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I can’t put my finger on it, we just didn’t perform well offensively.”

Garneau knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. He lofted his fourth homer with two out in the seventh.

Derek Hill, who drove in the lone run in Detroit’s 1-0, 11-inning victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday, supplied an RBI triple. Miguel Cabrera added a run-scoring double.

Jesus Sanchez homers twice, Marlins rally past Nationals 8-6

Jesus Sanchez’s second two-run homer of the day capped a four-run ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied past the Washington Nationals 8-6.

After an RBI single by Miguel Rojas and fielder’s-choice groundout by Lewin Diaz tied the score, Sanchez hit the first pitch he saw from Kyle Finnegan (5-7) to left center for his 12th homer of the season.

Sanchez also hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Miami’s first runs. Bryan De La Cruz homered in the eighth for the Marlins, who took two of three from Washington.

Paul Campbell (2-3), the seventh Miami pitcher, worked the eighth and Dylan Floro pitched a perfect ninth — the only 1-2-3 inning for Marlins pitchers in the game — for his 12th save.

Alcides Escobar had four hits and Josh Bell had three hits including a homer for Washington, which stranded 14 baserunners.