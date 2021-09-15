EMass field hockey: Hingham’s Kyle Wilson headlines Players of the Week

Gianna Fiore, Acton-Boxborough — The senior’s three goals and two assists lifted A-B to a 6-0 blanking of Dual County League foe Westford Academy.
Georgia Costello, Oliver Ames — In a 4-2 win over Hockomock league opponent Canton, the senior standout netted a goal. She assisted on the Tigers’ lone goal in a non league 2-1 loss to West Bridgewater.
Ella MacDougall, Dedham — The Marauder netminder earned 16 saves in a non-league matchup vs. Milton. The 2-0 victory marked the junior’s first career shutout.
Caroline Whelan, Walpole— Two goals from the senior captain were all the No. 1 Porkers needed to roll past Bay State Conference opponent Needham, 2-0, and remain among the ranks of the unbeaten.
Kyle Wilson, Hingham — The senior captain put up five goals for the Harborwomen in a 6-2 victory against Patriot League foe Silver Lake.