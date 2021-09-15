fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox at Mariners | 4:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 148: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and pregame notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated September 15, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Tanner Houck will face the Seattle Mariners for the first time on Wednesday.
Tanner Houck will face the Seattle Mariners for the first time on Wednesday.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox will be going for the series win at Seattle on Wednesday after posting an 8-4 victory Tuesday night. The Sox improved to 82-65 with the win, and are tied with the Blue Jays and Yankees, both 81-64, for the first wild card in the American League. Here are the standings.

It’s a 4:10 p.m. start as the Sox will conclude their six-game road trip and head back to Boston after the game. After an off-day Thursday, the Sox will begin an eight-game homestand on Friday with a three-game series with the Orioles.

Lineups

RED SOX (82-65): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-4, 3.54 ERA)

MARINERS (78-67): TBA

Pitching: LHP Marco Gonzales (8-5, 4.03 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Gonzales: Xander Bogaerts 2-6, Rafael Devers 3-8, Kiké Hernández 0-2, José Iglesias 6-11, J.D. Martinez 4-8, Hunter Renfroe 1-2, Kyle Schwarber 1-1, Travis Shaw 1-2, Christian Vázquez 2-5.

Mariners vs. Houck: Has not faced any Seattle batters.

Stat of the day: This is Rafael Devers’s second time hitting at least 30 home runs (32 in 2019) and reaching RBI (115 in 2019). He is the 13th player to record multiple 30/100 seasons with the Sox, but only the second to do so before turning 25 years old, joining Ted Williams.

Notes: The Sox improved to 6-6 in their last 12 road games and are 7-6 in September. … Houck has a 4.55 ERA in his last six games with an 8.78 strikeouts per nine innings. … Gonzales is 1-2 with a 5.87 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox. He has won his last seven decisions

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

