Game 148: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox will be going for the series win at Seattle on Wednesday after posting an 8-4 victory Tuesday night. The Sox improved to 82-65 with the win, and are tied with the Blue Jays and Yankees, both 81-64, for the first wild card in the American League. Here are the standings.
It’s a 4:10 p.m. start as the Sox will conclude their six-game road trip and head back to Boston after the game. After an off-day Thursday, the Sox will begin an eight-game homestand on Friday with a three-game series with the Orioles.
Lineups
RED SOX (82-65): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-4, 3.54 ERA)
MARINERS (78-67): TBA
Pitching: LHP Marco Gonzales (8-5, 4.03 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Gonzales: Xander Bogaerts 2-6, Rafael Devers 3-8, Kiké Hernández 0-2, José Iglesias 6-11, J.D. Martinez 4-8, Hunter Renfroe 1-2, Kyle Schwarber 1-1, Travis Shaw 1-2, Christian Vázquez 2-5.
Mariners vs. Houck: Has not faced any Seattle batters.
Stat of the day: This is Rafael Devers’s second time hitting at least 30 home runs (32 in 2019) and reaching RBI (115 in 2019). He is the 13th player to record multiple 30/100 seasons with the Sox, but only the second to do so before turning 25 years old, joining Ted Williams.
Notes: The Sox improved to 6-6 in their last 12 road games and are 7-6 in September. … Houck has a 4.55 ERA in his last six games with an 8.78 strikeouts per nine innings. … Gonzales is 1-2 with a 5.87 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox. He has won his last seven decisions
