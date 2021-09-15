Game 148: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox will be going for the series win at Seattle on Wednesday after posting an 8-4 victory Tuesday night. The Sox improved to 82-65 with the win, and are tied with the Blue Jays and Yankees, both 81-64, for the first wild card in the American League. Here are the standings.

It’s a 4:10 p.m. start as the Sox will conclude their six-game road trip and head back to Boston after the game. After an off-day Thursday, the Sox will begin an eight-game homestand on Friday with a three-game series with the Orioles.