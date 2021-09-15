Hunter Henry didn’t fill up the stat sheet in Patriots opener, but he managed to pitch in

Despite remaining limited throughout much of training camp with a shoulder injury, Henry was a full go against the Dolphins. He played 54 snaps — 72 percent of the offense’s total and just one fewer than fellow tight end Jonnu Smith . He also caught all three of his targets for a total of 31 yards.

“I felt pretty good right from the start,” Henry said Wednesday. “I’ve played a few downs in this league, so I kind of know what’s to come.”

FOXBOROUGH — Tight end Hunter Henry did not play a single snap during the preseason, but he felt at ease making his Patriots debut Sunday.

Advertisement

Henry’s first target didn’t come until midway through the third quarter, when he fielded a short pass from a scrambling Mac Jones for a 9-yard gain. Later in the third, Jones, this time from the pocket, connected with Henry for a 16-yard reception. Then, at the beginning of the fourth quarter, with the blitz coming at him, Jones quickly found Henry for a 6-yard gain to convert on third down.

Henry had nothing but praise for Jones, particularly his ability to navigate the pocket, respond to different looks, and withstand hits.

“He did a great job,” Henry said. “I was really proud of him and how he handled it. He had a lot of poise. He delivered the ball really well, sat there in the pocket even when the pocket was coming down. I mean, he made some big-time throws that sometimes a lot of other guys aren’t going to make.”

As for his own production, Henry attributed his lack of targets in the first half to just the flow of the game.

“It’s not always he missed this, I missed this, or he didn’t see me,” Henry said. “Sometimes, it’s just kind of how the game goes. You’ve got to let it come to you. You can’t press the issue. I’m never going to tell Mac, ‘Push the ball,’ or anything like that.”

Advertisement

Henry is certainly capable of putting up numbers, having logged at least 55 receptions, 600 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in each of his past two seasons.

On Sunday, he was one of eight Patriots to catch a pass and one of six to catch more than one. Smith caught all five of his targets for 42 yards, while wide receiver Nelson Agholor recorded a team-high 72 receiving yards and was the lone pass-catcher to score a touchdown.

“Josh [McDaniels] does a tremendous job week to week, trying to put his guys in the best position to be successful,” Henry said. “It’s fun, every single week coming in, seeing how you’re going to be used. I’ve always looked forward to that ever since I’ve been in the league, trying to take advantage of those matchups and those opportunities.”

Should Henry command more targets this Sunday against the Jets, he seems ready to capitalize. But tight ends coach Nick Caley also noted his role in pass protection and the run game — contributions that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet.

“He’s a student of the game,” Caley said. “He’s very detailed and locked in.”

Brown is a no-go

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) remained limited.

Advertisement

Agholor and defensive back Jalen Mills returned to full participation after being limited and missing a practice last week.

Brown’s absence is noteworthy, as he exited Sunday’s game early in the first quarter because of his calf. He played just seven snaps before being unable to return. The Patriots used a combination of Justin Herron and Yasir Durant in his place, and, despite Herron’s struggles, both are considered viable options to start Sunday if Brown still can’t go.

Another possibility is moving left guard Michael Onwenu to right tackle, a position he played last season, and having Ted Karras fill in at left guard. But Onwenu said Wednesday morning he hasn’t taken many practice snaps at right tackle this year.

“We always talk about all of our options,” coach Bill Belichick said. “Ultimately, we try to do what’s best for the team.”

Clean-up crew

Three days removed from the season-opening loss, the coaching points remained the same: The Patriots need to clean up their number of turnovers and penalties. Said Henry: “You can’t win football games in the National Football League playing like we did the other day. We played a great game besides the turnovers and besides the penalties. That’s going to beat you every single week.” … Safeties Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips sit next to each other inside meeting rooms so they can work together. Said Phillips: “When the coach is talking, we can just kind of whisper about how we see certain adjustments and just make sure we’re on the same page.

Advertisement

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.