Julian Edelman shared Bill Belichick anecdotes and thoughts on the Patriots losing in Week 1

Edelman began by noting that Mac Jones completed a record percentage of his passes for a rookie debut. But as a former receiver, Edelman cast his eye on the Patriots’ plethora of free agent signings.

The 35-year-old former New England star is now a commentator on “Inside the NFL,” and shared his reaction to his old team’s opening week performance, a 17-16 loss to the Dolphins.

Now retired from playing football, Julian Edelman is already in Week 2 of his career as a football pundit.

“I like to think of [how] Bill Belichick went out, and he spent a whole lot of money,” Edelman noted. “Well their receivers, they had 14 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown from their free agent signings. That’s a big thing when you’re a team and you get to see your upper division go out and sign players to make you guys rebuild and get better.”

“When you see the actual proof in the pudding and the production, I mean that’s what you really want,” Edelman concluded.

Asked if he thought Patriots fans should stay calm despite the opening defeat, Edelman replied, “Of course.”

“They had some very uncharacteristic-type plays,” he added. “They had eight penalties for 86 yards. They turned the ball over twice in the game, which — there’s a premium for keeping the ball in your hand in New England. I remember Bill Belichick used to say, ‘When you are carrying the football, you’re not only carrying the football for the team, everyone in the building, but you’re carrying it for everyone in the region. The fate is in your hands.’”

Later in the show, as the subject of fumbling came up again, Edelman channeled his inner Belichick (using his impression of his former coach) to ask, “What are we doing?”