A night after making a costly error, Kyle Schwarber delivers in the clutch for Red Sox

That chance came Tuesday night and Schwarber didn’t miss it. His three-run double in the eighth inning sparked the Sox to a much-needed 8-4 victory against the Seattle Mariners.

He said afterward he was hoping to atone immediately but never got the opportunity.

SEATTLE — Kyle Schwarber helped cost the Red Sox the game on Monday night when his error at first base with two outs in the seventh inning led to three unearned runs.

At 82-65, the Sox are tied with the Blue Jays and Yankees, both 81-64, for the first wild card in the American League.

The Sox are 2-3 on a road trip that ends Wednesday afternoon.

In a 2-2 game, Xander Bogaerts led off the eighth inning with a triple to the gap in right field. Seattle turned to closer Drew Steckenrider, who walked Rafael Devers.

Pinch hitter Travis Shaw walked with one out to load the baes. Schwarber then worked the count full before lining a fastball over the head of the second baseman.

The ball rolled all the way to the wall as three runs scored. Schwarber has 11 extra-base hits and 11 runs batted in in 28 games for the Sox.

Facing Yohan Ramirez, Alex Verdugo homered to right field and the Sox were on their way to a victory. They added another run in the ninth against former teammate Matt Andriese.

Because nothing is ever easy for this Sox team, Seattle scored twice in the ninth inning against Hirokazu Sawamura and Austin Davis. The game ended with the tying run on deck.

Adam Ottavino, who got the final out in the seventh, was the winner. He is 6-3.

Red Sox starter Nate Eovaldi and Mariners counterpart Tyler Anderson each had a one-hit shutout going after three innings.

Eovaldi allowed a leadoff single in the first inning then retired nine in a row, six by strikeout. Anderson gave up a single to Rafael Devers to start the second then retired the side easily.

Anderson walked Kiké Hernández and Hunter Renfroe with two outs in the third, then struck Bogaerts on four pitches.

The fourth inning brought some better action.

J.D. Martinez, a pedestrian player since the All-Star break, drove a full-count fastball over the fence in center for his 26th home run.

Eovaldi was a victim of bad luck and bad defense in the bottom of the inning.

Mitch Haniger led off with a single. With the Sox shifted to the right, Kyle Seager followed with a mis-hit ball that spun left for an infield single.

Ty France’s single to center tied the game. Abraham Toro’s fly ball to right center should have been the third out but Renfroe dropped the ball.

Renfroe was eyeing Haniger at second base when the ball popped out of his glove. Renfroe has the unusual distinction of leading all major league outfielders in assists (16) and errors (11).

The 11 errors are the most for a Red Sox outfielder since Reggie Smith had 14 in 1971.

With the bases loaded, Eovaldi struck out Jarred Kelenic for the second out, but Jake Fraley gave Seattle the lead with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Sox tied the game in the sixth inning on Bobby Dalbec’s 22nd home, an opposite-field shot to right on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, a curveball.

Dalbec, a Seattle native, was playing in his first game at T-Mobile Park.

Eovaldi went five innings and allowed one earned run on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. He has a 1.90 earned run average in his last seven starts.

Eovaldi has a career-best 180 strikeouts this season. As the Sox have staggered through September, it hasn’t been his fault.





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.