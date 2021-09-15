Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones: ‘It’s not about me, and it never will be, and it never should be’

Henry, who caught three passes for 31 yards in Week 1, was asked about what Jones was like away from the field. Henry smiled as he thought about his answer, but he was unable to separate football Jones from non-football Jones.

Hunter Henry was describing what it’s like to be around the Patriots rookie quarterback Wednesday morning when he dipped into a bit of Valley twang — five seasons in Southern California can do that — to compliment Jones.

“He is definitely serious. He loves football. I think that’s one thing that definitely stands out,’’ Henry said. “He is football nonstop. Obviously at his position and his level, he has to know a lot. Even at my position, I have to know a lot, too. But there’s a lot put on his shoulders and so he’s constantly in the books, in the film, going over things, but he’s a great dude. Easy in the locker room. Good rookie, too. So, he’s a good guy to have in the locker room and a good guy to lead our team.’’

A day after Josh McDaniels labeled Jones a selfless player, the quarterback shed a little light on how developed that characteristic in his personality.

“I think just overall, it comes back to my family and what they’ve instilled in me — just always being a team player,’’ Jones said after practice. “I wasn’t necessarily that way when I was really young. I can honestly say that. Sometimes it was more about me than other people and that’s not how it should be. That was when I was really young, but ever since then, I just made it about the team, because it makes it more fun. It’s not about me, and it never will be, and it never should be.’’

He is aware, however, that being in his position can often lead to having a brighter light on him. That can often cause the perception that he’s still a me guy.

“Obviously, being a quarterback, everyone to hype you up and give all this and that, and sometimes you to take more blame and things like that,’’ Jones said. “So, I’ve always tried to be humble and stuff, and it just works out in the long run. That’s the best way to be the best teammate you can be.’’

Now, what is Mac Jones like on the field? Tough dude.

Jones was sacked one and absorbed nine hits in his debut Sunday, a 17-16 loss to the Dolphins in which he completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards.

“I was really proud of him and how he handled it. He had a lot of poise and obviously delivered the ball really well, sat in there in the pocket even when the pocket was coming down,’’ said Henry. “He made some big-time throws that sometimes a lot of other guys aren’t going to make, just standing in the pocket and taking hit and different things like that … That shows a lot to us, as guys — a guy that’s going to stand in there no matter what and deliver the ball. It was big to see. So, he’s only going to continue to get better the more game reps and the more practice reps and all the reps we take.’’

Left guard Mike Onwenu echoed the thoughts that Jones is a tough customer but also was quick to point out that the offensive line needs to do a better job protecting their young leader.

“First of all, you don’t want him to get hit,’’ Onwenu said. “But obviously, he’s going to do what he can do to make the play go. So, that’s a good feeling, getting behind him as a leader and as our quarterback. That’s a good feeling.’’

Jones, who said he always gives himself a maximum of 24 hours to get over a loss before turning his attention to the next opponent, did reveal he began a sneak preview on the Jets Sunday night.

“We’re playing the Jets, they do a really good job of running to the ball, they play really hard,’’ said Jones. “We’ve just got to be ready to go, be ready for different looks … they’re really good on third down.’’

Jones noted Gang Green has adjusted well to the scheme installed by fledgling Jets coach Robert Saleh.

“They obviously have new coaches and they’ve done a good job installing the defense and all that,’’ he said. “It really comes back to us just playing the best we can. They’re going to play their best at home, too, we’ve just got to be ready to go.’’





