Red Sox pour it on in 10th inning to win series finale in Seattle

But when the game went to extra innings, the Sox scored six runs to claim a 9-4 victory.

Their bats then went cold in the fall chill of the Pacific Northwest, the Sox managing one hit over seven innings.

SEATTLE — The Red Sox jumped out to a quick three-run lead in the first two innings against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sox took two of three from the Mariners and stayed tied for the top wild-card spot at 83-65. They are off Thursday before starting an eight-game homestand on Friday night against Baltimore.

A passed ball scored Jack Lopez with the go-ahead run. Then J.D. Martinez (RBI single), Kyle Schwarber (two-run single), and Christian Vázquez (two-run double) put the game away from there against three Seattle pitchers.

The Sox are 8-1 in extra-inning games on the road and 11-5 overall.

Adam Ottavino (7-3) was the winner. Five Sox relievers allowed one unearned run over 5⅔ innings.

The Sox took a 3-0 lead in two innings on Seattle starter Marco Gonzales.

Hunter Renfroe homered to left-center in the first inning, his 28th.

Schwarber walked and went to third on Bobby Dalbec’s double in the second inning. Kevin Plawecki drove in a run with a slow grounder to first.

Jose Iglesias followed with a double to left field and Dalbec scored.

The lead did not last very long as the Mariners came back with three runs in the third inning against Tanner Houck.

Houck was perfect through two innings on only 21 pitches. He threw 28 in the third as Seattle sent seven batters to the plate.

Jarred Kelenic singled with one out. When Tom Murphy singled to right, Kelenic headed for third. The throw from Renfroe bounced into the camera well and Kelenic scored.

It was Renfroe’s 12th error, the most by an outfielder in the majors this season.

J.P. Crawford walked before a wild pitch moved the runners up. Kyle Seager’s two-out double down the left-field line scored two runs.

Houck went 4⅓ innings. The rookie righthander has a 4.78 earned run average in his last seven games. It was 2.45 in his first seven.

Gonzales recovered from his rocky first two innings and set down 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. He went six innings.

The Sox threatened in the seventh when Dalbec walked and stole second against Casey Sadler. Iglesias singled to put runners on the corners with two outs.

Alex Verdugo pinch hit for Kiké Hernández (4 for 33 since coming off the COVID-19 injured list) and lined to left facing Paul Sewald.

The Sox put two on with two outs in the eighth, but Schwarber flied out to center.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.