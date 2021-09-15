fb-pixel Skip to main content
Watch: Tanner Houck’s ‘ridiculous’ second-inning slider against Seattle draws raves across social media

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated September 15, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Tanner Houck struck out seven Wednesday against Seattle.
Tanner Houck couldn’t pick up his first win of the season Wednesday against the Mariners, but a second-inning slider he threw to Seattle’s Ty France certainly caught the attention of many on social media.

Houck got France to swing and miss on an 86 MPH slider that appeared to break roughly three feet.

Friedman, a pitching analyst with over 330,000 followers on Twitter, has several replies to Houck’s slider, including Mets’ hurler Marcus Stroman.

Houck went 4.1 innings, yielding four hits and three earned runs while striking out seven. The Red Sox beat Seattle, 9-4, in 10 innings.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

