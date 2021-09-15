Youthful, yet enthusiastic, Plymouth North field hockey attacks challenging season

So many teams are facing a similar scenario, given last year’s differences in rules. What Plymouth North coach Janet Hayes likes is how quickly her newcomers are catching on.

Plymouth North graduated 10 seniors, and only have four returning varsity starters. The Blue Eagles (2-1) are introducing 12 sophomores, and have a fair number of players who had never started a full field hockey game.

“It’s a lot easier to learn by doing instead of explaining,” Hayes said.

Hayes gave as an example the team’s 7-1 loss to perpetually strong Sandwich to open the season.

“Instead of my explaining to them, ‘You have to take the free hits,’ they saw how quickly Sandwich moved and it made sense,” said Hayes. “It starts to all come together.”

The team is led by an experienced group of upperclassmen who helped win three straight Keenan Division titles and went 12-1-1 in 2020. The senior captains are Emily Jenkins, a left wing and three-time Patriot League all-star, and Ella Mitchell, a midfielder. Fellow senior Caroline Egan was one of last year’s top scorers, and is already finding the back of the net this season, scoring the team’s opening goal Monday against Whitman-Hanson. Patriot League MVP Maeve Campbell also returns after a 20-goal, 11-assist tally last fall.

In goal, the Blue Eagles are starting a sophomore, Lily Johnson, who played on the JV squad last season. Johnson put in the work in the offseason, seeking out skill development to strengthen her game.

“She put [in] her time and effort in the off season,” said Hayes. “She continues to improve daily.”

It’s not going to be easy to repeat as league champions, given the strength of Hanover and Scituate. Another tough test will be the two matchups against Hingham, in what Hayes refers to as a “friendly rivalry.”

“I’ve been close to their coach (Susan Petrie) for a few years,” Hayes said with a laugh. “We chit chat before the game, then we glare at each other during the game, then we chit chat after the game.”

This season, there’s not only a lot of newcomers on the Plymouth North roster, but there’s also one on the sideline as well: Hayes’s seven-month old daughter. She often comes along to games and practices, wrapped in a trusty Baby Bjorn wrap. It’s a balancing act, but one Hayes has seen other field hockey coaches manage.

“I’m not the first field hockey coach to be wearing their baby on the sidelines,” she said.

Hayes is hopeful that the year full of new additions sets the tone for a successful future. “We’re very young, but this will give us more time together and give us a great basis for the future,” she said.

Free hits

▪ At 2-0, Franklin is off to a great start, winning Hockomock League matchups against Canton and Attleboro, 5-1 and 4-1, respectively. What has stood out about the Panthers’ early success has been their sheer number of goal scorers — six players have scored their nine goals, including four players who scored their first varsity goals.

“To be honest it has been a little bit of a surprise, but a very welcome surprise,” said Franklin coach Michelle Hess. “I knew we had players that could score, but I was nervous because several are young with limited varsity experience. They have stepped up to the challenge nicely.”

Kendall Jones has a team-leading three goals. The Panthers’ believe their depth can be an asset through the fall.

“We are a well-balanced team with depth at every position,” said Hess. “We are fast and highly skilled.”

▪ Lucy Stillman, a Rice Memorial High School grad from Fairfax, Vt., who is an assistant field hockey coach at St. Lawrence University, is being treated in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital after falling ill in late August. Her exact diagnosis has yet to be determined, but she was transferred from University of Vermont Medical Center because of the severity of her case. A GoFundMe page set up by Stillman’s St. Lawrence colleagues has raised more than $16,000 for her medical costs, and they are now asking for the Massachusetts field hockey community to assist the Stillman family with lodging and food as they continue to stand by Lucy’s side.

▪ First-year Monomoy coach Kathryn Andreoli kicked off her inaugural season with the Sharks with a 7-1 win over Martha’s Vineyard. Offensive catalyst Caroline DiGiovanni exploded for five goals, netting her first just two minutes into the game. Monomoy will travel to Plymouth North on Thursday.

▪ Prep teams will take the field this week for their first contests of the season, most after a nearly two-year hiatus. Phillips Andover will lead the independents, and the Rivers School looks to contend for an Independent School League title this fall. In a preseason scrimmage between the two teams, Andover came away with a solid 6-0 victory against the Red Wings, who were the 2019 regular season champions. In ISL play, Tabor, St. Mark’s and Governor’s are also teams to watch.

Games to watch

Thursday, Georgetown at Triton, 3:45 p.m. —After defeating 2019 Division 2 North champ Lynnfield on Monday, Triton is on the verge of making the Top 20. Can the Vikings continue their strong play through the tough Cape Ann?

Friday, No. 2 Masconomet at No. 5 Andover, 4 p.m. — Quite possibly the game of the season thus far, this non-league matchup.

Monday, No. 13 Plymouth North at No. 8 Somerset Berkley, 3:30 p.m. — S-B, the 2018-19 Division 1 state champion, is still searching for its first win of the season. They will face a tough test against the Blue Eagles.

Tuesday, No. 9 Lexington at No. 15 Belmont, 7:15 p.m. — This Middlesex League battle of teams in the thick of the top 20 will be an important arbiter of determining the league’s elite.

Correspondent Olivia Nolan also contributed to this story.