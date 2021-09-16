An ode to The Greatest

If that sounds over the top, watching “Muhammad Ali” might make you think it’s an understatement. The documentary airs on GBH Channel 2 in four parts (or “rounds,” as they’re amusingly billed), starting Sunday at 8 p.m. and continuing through Wednesday. It’s also available for streaming starting then on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel.

People think of American folk heroes in terms of the 19th century: Johnny Appleseed, Paul Bunyan, Davy Crockett, Mike Fink, Pecos Bill, John Henry. But the greatest American folk hero was not only from the 20th century but went global: Muhammad Ali. He was so much larger than life, so utterly one of a kind, so deeply embedded in the American grain.

Muhammad Ali, still known as Cassius Clay, reacts to winning the world heavyweight boxing championship over Sonny Liston, on Feb. 25, 1964.

Directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon, the film lasts eight hours. Yet watch just a few minutes of it, pretty much at random, and that folk-hero description becomes inescapable. The man was that magical, that maddening, that incomparable.

For those too young to have experienced the tsunami of celebrity and contradiction that was Ali in the ‘60s and ‘70s, the documentary will come as a revelation. For those who were around back then, it’s a time machine with boxing gloves.

Muhammad Ali, Feb. 25, 1971, from "Muhammad Ali." Charles Trainor

Ali didn’t just live tall tales. He told them — about himself.

“I done wrassled with an alligator,/I done tussled with a whale,/Handcuffed lightnin’, threw thunder in jail./Only last week I murdered a rock,/Injured a stone, hospitalized a brick,/I’m so mean I make medicine sick.”

Are any of those accomplishments more unlikely than a skinny Black kid from Jim Crow Louisville, Ky., named Cassius Clay growing up to win the heavyweight championship three times, something no one else has ever done; become perhaps the most politically divisive American of the 1960s, the most politically divisive decade of the 20th century; and rival the pope as most famous person in the world? (Give the title to Ali by a split decision.)

It’s a mark of Ali’s richness as a subject that the filmmakers have gathered such a varied and impressive array of subjects. There are sportswriters, of course, each with excellent insights to offer (Jerry Izenberg, Dave Kindred, Robert Lipsyte). But also a Nobel Prize-winning author (Wole Soyinka), two poets (Quincy Troupe, Nikki Giovanni), one best-selling novelist (Walter Mosley), a fellow heavyweight champion (Larry Holmes, also a former Ali sparring partner), an NBA Hall of Famer (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), and an editor of The New Yorker (David Remnick, also an Ali biographer). Don King, who promoted several of Ali’s most famous fights, is heard from, as is actor and former boxer Michael Bentt (who in the 2001 biopic “Ali” played Sonny Liston!). Bentt is especially good.

Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. John Rooney/AP file

We also hear from two of his four wives, Belinda Ali and Veronica Porche, two of his daughters, Rasheda and Hana, and his brother, Rahman.

They all take a back seat to Ali himself. As his friend and mentor Malcolm X said of him before he converted to Islam, “Cassius is probably more capable of speaking for himself than anyone else in this country.” His verbal skills were, if anything, secondary to his visual appeal. The many photographs and film clips of him are transfixing. The camera doesn’t so much love Ali as stand in awe of him.

A crucial element in his cultural impact had nothing to do with him. Ali came on the scene just as the media age was taking off. At 19, he said, “I’m the best friend a reporter ever had.” And vice versa. Ali’s phenomenal talent in the ring, his wit and charm, his stunning physical beauty (”I’m so pretty!” he’d boast — yes, he was): Their impact was vastly multiplied by the platform the media provided for him. “I am the astronaut of boxing,” he once announced. “Joe Louis and [Jack] Dempsey were just jet pilots.” The media were his Saturn V rocket.

This isn’t Ken Burns’s first boxing documentary. He made “Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson” in 2004. He’s also previously co-directed with Sarah Burns, his daughter, and McMahon, his son-in-law, on “The Central Park Five” (2012) and “Jackie Robinson” (2016). Sarah Burns and McMahon wrote the narration, which Ken Burns regular Keith David delivers with leathery verve.

The documentary doesn’t sugarcoat Ali. It notes his incessant womanizing (”a pelvic missionary,” his longtime doctor Ferdie Pacheco once called him). It addresses his vicious baiting of his opponents Floyd Patterson and, especially, Joe Frazier. One of the documentary’s many virtues is offering a series of mini-portraits of the Ali-adjacent. Frazier’s is a standout.

The two events that made Ali into a figure who transcended sports were his joining the Nation of Islam and refusing to be drafted. The Nation’s leader, Elijah Muhammad, was not a good guy, to put it mildly; yet Ali’s loyalty to him never wavered. It extended to betraying Malcolm, something Ali later apologized for — but not until long after Malcolm’s murder.

Muhammad Ali talks with the press after winning the heavyweight title for the third time, on Sept. 15, 1978. Michael Gaffney

The final episode tends to drag. This is despite including the titanic third fight with Frazier, the “Thrilla in Manila”; Ali’s winning the heavyweight title for a third time, wresting it back from Leon Spinks; and his lighting the torch at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Some of that dragginess is inevitable, with Ali’s (far too late) retirement from the ring and the limitations imposed on him by Parkinson’s syndrome. But even more, perhaps, it’s viewer exhaustion setting in. Trying to go all 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali outside the ring is just as much a losing proposition as trying to do it inside the ring.

Muhammad Ali after losing the heavyweight title to Leon Spinks, on Feb. 15, 1978. Michael Gaffney

