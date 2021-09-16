‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will be filmed in Rhode Island next month, and there’s a casting call for New Englanders

“Hocus Pocus 2″ isn’t slated to stream on Disney+ until fall 2022, the streaming service confirmed . But in the meantime, the movie’s casting company sent out a call looking for people from the region “to play various extra roles in the film.”

The sequel to Disney’s classic Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” will be shot at a park in Rhode Island starting next month. And the best part? They’re looking to cast local New Englanders.

New Englanders embracing the countdown to fall in all of its witchy glory have another thing to look forward to.

Filming will take place from October through December in Providence and in areas nearby, the casting company said.

Advertisement

“Children and adults of ALL ethnicities, ages, genders, and sizes are encouraged to apply. Specifically seeking people with dance experience, men with shoulder length hair or longer, and young adults ages 18-22 years old,” the company said.

Unlike the first movie shot in Salem, Massachusetts, as well as in Hollywood, the sequel will be filmed entirely in Rhode Island. Multiple reports this week said production had begun building 1600s-era movie sets in Chase Farm Park in Lincoln, where much of the second film will reportedly be shot. Production has also been securing permissions from town officials and law enforcement on things like controlled burns for certain scenes, according to the Providence Journal.

Filmmakers are also making use of historic buildings like the Cranston Street Armory in Providence that will reportedly be a soundstage, according to Rhode Island NBC affiliate WJAR. An executive director of the Rhode Island Film & Television office told the news outlet that Disney is paying for “intensive cleanup” of the facility as well as all utilities. He called the production “a very net gain for the state of Rhode Island.”

Advertisement

The film’s director, Anne Fletcher, has reportedly shot movies in Rhode Island before, and is familiar with the state’s scenery. Shooting locations are close in proximity to each other, but also diverse — another reason why production honed in on the Ocean State, according to WJAR.

The first ‘Hocus Pocus’ was released in 1993 starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the “Sanderson sisters” — 17th century witches who accidentally find themselves in modern day Salem. All three actors are returning for the sequel, according to the movie website IMDB.com.

For those interested in casting, the company said extras will be paid, filming will generally take place Monday through Friday, and workdays could run for more than 12 hours. COVID vaccination is required, and so are masks on set, the company said.

For more information or to submit an application, visit kendallcooper.com.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.