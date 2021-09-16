Jess Walter on trying not to hoard beloved books

Jess Walter works in his hometown of Spokane, Washington, far from the literary hotbed of the East Coast, but that has had no apparent drag on his career. Not only has he won a long list of awards but his last two novels “ The Cold Millions ” and “ Beautiful Ruins ” have been bestsellers. “ The Cold Millions ,” which follows two young brothers as they make their way through the corruption, violence, and labor strife of turn-of-the century Spokane, is now out in paperback.

WALTER: I just started J. Robert Lennon’s novel “Subdivision,” which is so odd and funny. I’m also reading George R. Stewart’s “Storm,” which is a 70-year-old novel that anticipates climate-change fiction. It has the most evocative description of a storm in the West in the 1940s. Then I’m reading “The Undocumented Americans,” a terrific book by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio. A character in my next novel is undocumented so I’m reading as many books as I can about that.

BOOKS: How did you come across “Storm”?

WALTER: I love the New York Review of Books Classics. I signed up to get one a month but I think it was a trick to try to kill me. They are toppling off my nightstand and about to crush me. I’ve discovered some great books, such as Lenora Carrington’s “The Hearing Trumpet,” this very funny, surreal book. The one that convinced me to subscribe was John William’s “Stoner.” I so appreciate that they are constantly mining the world for books you haven’t heard of. Sometimes you have the desire to read somebody you won’t bump into on book tour. I’ve also gotten to the point to where I treat the book everyone is talking about like the restaurant everyone is talking about. I probably give it a year and see how the scallops are holding up. It’s nice to read a book when everyone has moved on from it.

BOOKS: What are some books you’ve done that with?

WALTER: “How to Write an Autobiographical Novel” by Alexander Chee. All the writers were talking about it at one point. When I got around to it I saw why. It has such a generous and thoughtful depiction of writing. I also read Amor Towles’s “A Gentleman in Moscow” after everyone had.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

WALTER: I’m a big fan of Percival Everett. His book “Telephone,” even though it wasn’t his best book, stuck with me because of the inventiveness. Esi Edugyan’s “Washington Black” was another book that really stuck with me, as did “A Gentleman in Moscow.”

BOOKS: Were you a big reader as a kid?

WALTER: When I was five I got a stick in my left eye and couldn’t play outside for quite a while. I began devouring books about cowboys, dinosaurs, and polar explorations. One day I wandered away from the house, and when I came back I told my mother that I’d been at the library. She thought I made that up until the library called to say my interlibrary loan had arrived.

BOOKS: Do you own a lot of books?

WALTER: Way too many. My wife got one of those little libraries in front of our house. Enough people know where I live, I feel like I have to put good books out there. It’s been a great way to pare down but people also put their books in there. Someone put in Andrew Sean Greer’s “Less,” one of those books I had delayed reading on purpose. I stole it out of my own little library.

BOOKS: Do you collect books?

WALTER: I was going to try to collect all the books that were really meaningful to me in hardcover. I quickly gave up on that project but I have books like Marilynne Robinson’s “Gilead,” Don DeLillo’s novels, and Toni Morrison’s books.

BOOKS: Why did you give up?

WALTER: At some point there is something wildly obsessive about needing to own books that you’ve already read. There was an epic yard sale here at a book collector’s. He had 15 copies of the same book. When I turned 53, the age my mother died, my own mortality made me not want to leave my kids with that. I tried to loosen the fingers a bit and let the books go out into the world where they belong.





