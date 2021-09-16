Local bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 12

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

2. The Madness of Crowds Louise Penny Minotaur

3. Matrix Lauren Groff Riverhead Books

4. The Magician Colm Tóibín Scribner

5. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

6. A Slow Fire Burning Paula Hawkins Riverhead Books

7. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead Books

8. Billy Summers Stephen King Scribner

9. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

10. The Guide Peter Heller Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

3. Poet Warrior: A Memoir Joy Harjo Norton

4. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

5. All In: An Autobiography Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, and Maryanne Vollers Knopf

6. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

7. On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint Maggie Nelson Graywolf

8. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

9. The Comfort Book Matt Haig Penguin Life

10. Beautiful Country: A Memoir Qian Julie Wang Doubleday

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

4. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

7. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

8. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

9. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

10. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

7. The Dynasty Jeff Benedict Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster

8. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

9. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

10. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot Mikki Kendall Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 12. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.