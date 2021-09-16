A new design book, the letters between Helen Keller and a Boston editor, and news that the Boston Book Festival has gone virtual

A rousing new book put out by the MIT Press looks at human reproduction — fertility, birth control, menstruation, pregnancy, birth, post-pregnancy, and menopause — through the lens of design. “ Designing Motherhood: Things That Make and Break Our Births ,” by Michelle Millar Fisher and Amber Winick, asks how the objects we use, and how they are marketed, shape our experience. The authors aim themselves directly at the complexities, contradictions, and controversies in the products involved in what means to be a mother. They look at birthing furniture, the car seat, the speculum, the stroller. The breast pump, for example, means freedom to some, puts “mother’s milk is best” pressure on others, and its very existence “exposes the lack of a far more holistic design for family leave.” Industrial, automotive, and medical designs, as well as books and fashion “each have a role to play from preconception (and contraception) to death, from the ritualistic taking of prenatal vitamins to the poignant memorial of pregnancy-loss tattoos.” The book, rich with photographs, old advertisements, and archival material, is not just a look at objects, but at how these objects, and how we use them, can play into activism and policy change, offering “a source of reclaimed joy, body literacy, and reproductive agency.”

Keller correspondence

Joseph Edgar Chamberlin was an editor and columnist for the Boston Transcript in the 19th century, living in Wrentham with his family at a place called Red Farm. In 1888, Helen Keller arrived in Boston with her teacher Annie Sullivan and met Chamberlin, striking up a singular and decades-long friendship. Chamberlin’s great-great-granddaughter Elizabeth Emerson came across letters between the two friends, and was driven to find more. Her new book, “Letters from Red Farm: The Untold Story of the Friendship Between Helen Keller and Journalist Joseph Edgar Chamberlin” (Bright Leaf), shines light on their rich exchange, and their engaged, driven, curious, compassionate personalities. When Emerson first started her research, she expected a warm and kindly back-and-forth. “Instead, what I found was a complex and multilayered story that told of joys and talents but also of controversy, tragedy, and personal and systematic failings. It was clear that I had something bigger on my hands than merely a collection of family anecdotes.” The result adds new perspective on Keller, and gives glimpse to an enormously important figure in her education, development, and life.

Boston Book Fest goes virtual

The Boston Book Festival, coming into its 13th year, had been planning for a combination of virtual and in-person events this year, taking place in Copley Square and Nubian Square next month. They recently announced that due to the rise of the Delta variant, and in an effort to keep people safe and healthy, they’ll be running the festival virtually again this year, with readings, discussions, and events taking place over the week of October 16 through 23rd. The full lineup and schedule have yet to be announced, but the tone of the organizers remains positive. They emphasize how connecting across time and space over the shared power of words, celebrating “the power of words to stimulate, agitate, unite, delight, and inspire,” are crucial right now. “We can still be united by words and our shared love of sitting in a cozy chair and opening the cover to enter a new world. We can still be inspired by a poet’s turn of phrase, or a fiction writer’s imagery, or a historian’s insights — and we can still do it virtually.” For more information, visit bostonbookfest.org.

Coming Out

“Lean Fall Stand” by John McGregor (Catapult)

“Stones” by Kevin Young (Knopf)

“Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid: The Fraught and Fascinating Biology of Climate Change” by Thor Hanson (Basic)

Pick of the Week

Jen Capriola at Still North Books & Bar in Hanover, New Hampshire, recommends “Cosmogony” by Lucy Ives (Soft Skull): “Ives’s first collection of short stories is more than a little strange. Experimental, fantastical, and off-beat, Ives still manages to relate to her reader despite demonic subject material, her constant questioning of human existence, tales of deep-sea creatures climbing up from the ocean, etc. A perfect blend of ‘normal life’ and the unknown that poses many questions and answers some more!”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.