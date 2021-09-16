In season 2, the messy ‘Morning Show’ is still worth watching

I was eager to see the second season of “The Morning Show,” the star-packed drama that Apple TV+ used as its calling card when it launched in the fall of 2019. After an uncertain start — are we really meant to feel sorry for Steve Carell’s toxic office predator Mitch Kessler? — the first season eventually found its way to coherence and clarity. We finally got to see the lech in action in a flashback, which was damning and nauseating, and we saw the writers zero in on the complicity of other network staffers and stars, including Jennifer Aniston’s anchor Alex Levy. It all remained messy, and at times preposterous, but still, it felt like more knowing and intentional storytelling.

Where could the show go in season 2, with Carell still on the marquee? Having seen the entire second season, I can tell you that the writers also seem unsure about what to do with the massive, glamor-crammed world they created. Not terminally so; the show remains highly watchable — as much for its good performances (including Billy Crudup) as for its amped-up absurdities. I laughed, I cried, I rolled my eyes, I rolled my eyes some more, I admired new cast member Julianna Margulies more than I already did, and, at a certain point toward the end, in the midst of a plot twist I won’t spoil here, I wanted to never ever see the sputtering Aniston act again.