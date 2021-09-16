Virtual author readings for Sept. 19-25

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Clare Walker Leslie (“Keeping a Nature Journal, 3rd Edition: Deepen Your Connection with the Natural World All Around You” and “A Year In Nature: A Memoir of Solace”) reads in-person at 1 p.m. at Porter Square Books (the event will be held off-site at Mount Auburn Cemetery) . . . Reif Larsen and Ben Gibson (”Uma Wimple Charts Her House”) read at 2 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY
Randall Kennedy (”Say It Loud!: On Race, Law, History, and Culture”) is in conversation with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. at 4 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Leigh Patel (”No Study Without Struggle: Confronting Settler Colonialism in Higher Education”) is in conversation with Jarvis Givens at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Ben Mezrich (”The Antisocial Network: The Gamestop Short Squeeze and the Ragtag Group of Amateur Traders That Brought Wall Street to Its Knees”) is in conversation with Kristin Detterline at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . T.C. Boyle (”Talk to Me”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
TUESDAY
Rhonda Magee (”The Inner Work of Racial Justice: Healing Ourselves and Transforming Our Communities Through Mindfulness”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Yuri Herrera and Lisa Dillman (”Three Novels”) are in conversation with Betina González at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Shruti Swamy (“The Archer”) is in conversation with Shamala Gallagher at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jane Ward (“In the Aftermath”) is in conversation with Virginia Pye at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Elizabeth Gonzalez James (“Mona At Sea”) reads in-person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Ruth Ozeki (”The Book of Form and Emptiness”) is in conversation with Madeline Miller at 7:30 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ($35.25 tickets include a shipped signed copy of the book) . . . Richard Powers (”Bewilderment”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Kolbert at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets $5 or $33 with a shipped copy of the book and a signed bookplate).
WEDNESDAY
Dorothy Wickenden (“The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights”) is in conversation with Bill Beuttler at 4 p.m. at Emerson College . . . Bill Schutt (”Pump: A Natural History of the Human Heart”) is in conversation with Patricia J. Wynne at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Adele Nozedar (”The Tree Forager: 40 Extraordinary Trees & What to Do With Them”) is in conversation with Rebecca Buck at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Kei Miller (”Things I Have Withheld”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Meredith Hall (”Beneficence”) and Simon Van Booy (”Night Came with Many Stars”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Joy Harjo (”An American Sunrise: Poems”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Emily Barth Isler (”Aftermath”) is in conversation with Nora Zelevansky at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The First to Lie”) reads at 7 p.m. at the GBH Beyond The Page Book Club . . . Joseph Ellis (”The Cause: The American Revolution and its Discontents, 1773-1783″) is in conversation with Robert Allison at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members and $5 for non-members).
THURSDAY
Doris Iarovici (”Minus One”) reads in-person at 2 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Colm Tóibín (”The Magician”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are pay-what-you-can or $33.25, including a shipped copy of the book and a signed bookplate) . . . Nathaniel Philbrick (”Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy”) is in conversation with Ryan Woods at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society (Q&A at 7:30 p.m. requires separate registration, and will add an additional moderator, Catherine Allgor. Tickets for the Q&A cost $50 and include a shipped signed copy of the book) . . . Farah Jasmine Griffin (”Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature”) is in conversation with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Brad Ricca (”True Raiders: The Untold Story of the 1909 Expedition to Find the Legendary Ark of the Covenant”) is in conversation with Daniel Barbarisi at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kristin Hannah (”The Four Winds”) is in conversation with Christina Baker Kline at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . TJ Klune (”Under the Whispering Door”) is in conversation with V.E. Schwab at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Cassandra Peterson (”Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark”) reads at 9 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ($30 include book and signed bookplate; $39 tickets include shipped copy of the book and a signed bookplate).
FRIDAY
Charles Dellheim (”Belonging and Betrayal: How Jews Made the Art World Modern”) is in conversation with Jonathan Petropoulos at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Mukoma wa’ Ngügî (”Unbury Our Dead with Song”) is in conversation with Peace Adzo Medie at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Anderson Cooper (”Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ($35.25 tickets include a shipped copy of the book) . . . Sandra Lim (”The Curious Thing: Poems”) is in conversation with Tanya Larkin in-person at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Candace Fleming (“What Isabella Wanted”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
SATURDAY
Kaija Langley (”When Langston Dances”) reads in-person at 10 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Sonia Manzano (”Becoming Maria: Love and Chaos in the South Bronx”) reads in-person at 2 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Adria Karlsson (”My Sister, Daisy”) reads at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Alison Ames (”To Break a Covenant”) and Amber McBride (”Me (Moth)”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.