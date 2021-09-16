What’s happening in the arts world

JULIANA HATFIELD “Blood,” the latest album from this incisive, prolific guitar-pop luminary, examines the dark side of the human psyche with horror-novella lyrics and crunchy hooks. Sept. 19, 7 p.m. ONCE x Boynton Yards, Somerville. oncesomerville.com

DUCKWRTH This Los Angeles-based multi-hyphenate’s latest project, “SG8,” shows off his 2020s update of bedroom funk on tracks like the roller-rink-ready “No Chill,” the glitched-out “Clueless,” and the woozy “Make U Go.” Sept. 19, 6 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

FLOCK OF DIMES The solo venture of Jenn Wasner, also of the powerhouse duo Wye Oak, released the luminous, pensive “Head of Roses” earlier this year. Wasner and her touring band open for synth-noise outfit Future Islands, whose warehouse-show-honed live set remains something to behold. Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

Folk & World

DAVID WILCOX The tag on his official website says, simply, “David Wilcox — Folk Singer, Songwriter,” and that’s what the North Carolina native has been for the past 30 years. What it should also say is “marvelously inventive guitar player.” He continues to be all of those things on his latest, “The View From the Edge.” Sept. 18, 7 p.m. (outdoor show). $30. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 617-776-6896, www.burren.com

DELLA MAE The all-women bluegrass ‘n’ more string band returns to live performing to celebrate their return to recording together (“together” as in “in the same place”), which resulted in their new album, “Family Reunion.” Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. $30. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

KIM RICHEY Richey’s latest offering is a revisitation; 20 years (or so) after the release of the country-folk singer’s 1999 album, “Glimmer;” she has recorded intimate, stripped-down reinterpretations of its songs and issued the results as “Long Way Back: The Songs of ‘Glimmer.’” She will play the new version front to back Tuesday. Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $32. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

Jazz & Blues

ERIN HARPE & THE DELTA SWINGERS The red-hot singer and finger-style guitarist and her Swingers are self-styled masters of the Charles River Delta blues, decorating deep Mississippi Delta blues with a filigree of funk and soul. Sept. 17, 8 p.m. $25-$65. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. 508-694-6125, www.musicroomcapecod.com

MAGGIE SCOTT TRIO Arts Wayland presents seasoned singer and pianist Scott — who over six decades has performed as everything from a solo act to fronting the Boston Pops — exploring a trove of gems from the Great American Songbook with bassist Bruce Bertz and drummer Casey Scheuerell. Sept. 19, 2 p.m. $10. W Gallery, 57 Andrew Ave., Wayland. 774-421-9211, www.artswayland.com

THE MUSIC OF DAVE HOLLAND Culminating his annual New England Conservatory residency, bassist-composer and NEA Jazz Master Holland — known for performing with everyone from Miles Davis to Pat Metheny, as well as with his own acclaimed bands — will lead NEC students in a concert of his works. Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. Free (reservations required). Jordan Hall, 290 Huntington Ave. www.necmusic.edu/events

Classical

A FAR CRY The self-conducted string orchestra returns to Jordan Hall for the first time since March 2020 with a program that musically traces the cycles of life with pieces by Bartók, Beethoven, Dvořák, Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, and A Far Cry bassist Karl Doty. The orchestra also takes advantage of the season’s final warm evenings to offer an outdoor concert at South Shore Conservatory on Saturday. Jordan Hall, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.; South Shore Conservatory, Hingham, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

SARASA This chamber music collective brings in the new season with music on the theme of transition by Arvo Pärt, David Pohle, Boccherini, and Beethoven. Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Harvard-Epworth Methodist Church, Cambridge; Sept. 19, 3:30 p.m. at Follen Community Church, Lexington. 617-429-0332, www.sarasamusic.org

ROCKPORT MUSIC The chamber music festival sees its last few summer sunsets of the year with concerts by the Han-Setzer-Finckel Trio (Sept. 17), the Brentano String Quartet (Sept. 18), and pianist Simone Dinnerstein (Sept. 19). Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

ARTS

Theater

BE HERE NOW In this comedy by the gifted Deborah Zoe Laufer (“Out of Sterno,” “The Last Schwartz”), Samantha Richert portrays a nihilistic academic named Bari whose worldview is challenged after she experiences seizures that lead to a personality transformation. Also featuring the always-welcome Barlow Adamson, Shani Farrell, and Katherine C. Shaver. Directed by Courtney O’Connor. Sept. 24-Oct. 17. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

MOONLIGHT ABOLITIONISTS A blue-chip cast is lined up for the return to live site-specific performances by the “Plays in Place” theater company. In an outdoor reading at Mount Auburn Cemetery of local playwright Patrick Gabridge’s “Moonlight Abolitionists,” six abolitionists buried at the cemetery will engage in a passionate conversation, played by Steven Barkhimer, Rachel Cognata, Amanda Collins, Alexander Platt, Damon Singletary, and Lewis D. Wheeler. Directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian. Sept. 20-22. Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. https://mountauburn.org/moonlight-abolitionists

HURRICANE DIANE None too happy about climate change, the Greek god Dionysus returns in the guise of a lesbian landscape gardener from Vermont, demanding that humanity shape up and heal the wounded planet. Portrayed with complete assurance by Rami Margron, Diane begins her search for acolytes with four women (note-perfect performances by Esme Allen, Marianna Bassham, Kris Sidberry, and Jennifer Bubriski) who are friends and neighbors in a New Jersey suburb. On a couple of levels, Madeleine George’s incisively smart and boisterously funny environmental parable is the play we need right now. Directed by Jenny Koons. Through Sept. 26. Huntington Theatre Company. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE Nael Nacer’s extraordinary track record as an actor in Boston over the past decade, combined with that of Igor Golyak as a director during roughly the same time period, make this a production to look forward to. With Golyak at the helm, Nacer will portray Shylock in a production whose cast will also include Gigi Watson as Portia, Jesse Hinson as Bassanio, and Dennis Trainor as Antonio. Sept. 23-Oct. 17. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Plaza Theatre, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-241-2200, www.actorsshakespeareproject.org

Dance

URBANITY DANCE Company founder Betsi Graves choreographs one of the troupe’s signature “dance crawls” to open its 10th anniversary season. Called “Go stop listen. Still wait go,” the crawl involves more than 50 dancers, musicians, storytellers, and poets sharing their artistry at 14 different locations around the South End. Each evening begins near Blackstone Square Park and finishes at Urbanity’s Harrison Avenue studio, with audiences traveling in pods of one to six people to see dance vignettes that cycle every five minutes at each location. Sept. 23-25, start times from 6-7:25 p.m. $25. www.urbanitydance.org

TEXTMOVES DANCE/POETRY/MUSIC ADVENTURE Founded by poet/dancer Karen Klein, the intergenerational teXtmoVes collaborative explores the connections, intersections, and boundaries between movement and the spoken word. For this free afternoon performance, the group shares some of its innovative ideas for integrating poetry, music, and movement. Sept. 19. Free with registration. Starlight Square Outdoor Theater, Cambridge. www.textmovescollaborative.com/current-projects

Hakim Zziwa's "Ascension" screens as part of the Motion State Dance Film Series handout

MOTION STATE DANCE FILM SERIES The Rhode Island-based organization launches season four of its international film series with a free evening screening under the stars. The series, which will travel after the launch to a number of non-traditional film venues, includes contemporary dance films from Uganda, the Philippines, and the United States, and is followed by an artists’ chat led by curators Ali Kenner Brodsky and Andy Russ. Sept. 17. Free with reservations. The Patio at The Plant, 60 Valley St., Providence. https://motionstatearts.org/

Visual Arts

DEVOUR THE LAND: WAR AND AMERICAN LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHY SINCE 1970 In Harvard Art Museums’s first feature exhibition open in person since the pandemic shutdowns of March 2020 — the building reopened for the first time on Sept. 4 — the always-timely subject of the military imprint on American life is the subject around which some 160 photographs are displayed. Through Jan. 16. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. www.harvardartmuseums.org

MONET AND BOSTON: LEGACY ILLUMINATED The MFA elicited an expected logjam last fall when it opened the “Monet and Boston: Lasting Impression” exhibition as the pandemic deepened; meaning, with attendance limited, demand would grossly outstrip supply. Several of the Impressionist master’s iconic works have moved on to other shows around the globe, but the museum’s deep holdings of his work means it was able to make another entire exhibition to help appease those who couldn’t get tickets the first time around. Of special note: a gallery exploring the influence of Jean-François Millet, Monet’s immediate artistic forebear. Through Oct. 17. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

VIRGIL ABLOH: FIGURES OF SPEECH Last chance for this, the first-ever museum exhibition dedicated to the American artist and designer, which intersects with the close but often parallel worlds of art, music, design, architecture, and fashion. The show captures this polymath, currently the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear lines, at mid-career. Through Sept. 26. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

21 YEARS OF GALERIE D’ORSAY One of Back Bay’s private galleries, Galerie d’Orsay will host its 21-year anniversary, featuring six centuries of art ranging from the work of old masters to envelope-pushing contemporaries. After its lackluster 20th amid pandemic shutdowns, the gallery plans to commemorate turning 21 at a hopefully more festive occasion. Works by Rembrandt and Picasso will be featured alongside those of many of the gallery’s current artists such as Kathy Buist and SEN-1. A number of the contemporary artists will be in attendance. Sept. 23, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., 33 Newbury St. RSVPs required as space is limited; e-mail info@galerie-dorsay.com or call 617-266-8001. www.galerie-dorsay.com

"Tempest" by Kathy Buist, one of the contemporary artists whose work will be on display at the 21st anniversary of Galerie d’Orsay. Courtesy of Galerie d'Orsay

HARBINGER Painter Mary DeVincentis, ceramicist Jackie Shatz, and fiber artist Mary Tooley Parker each make work springing from mythology, dreams, and contemplation. Shatz and DeVincentis lean into fairytale imagery and figures, and Tooley Parker pulls in the real world with street scenes and portraits. All three root their work in touch, texture, and materiality. Through Oct. 17. LaiSun Keane, 460 Harrison Ave. 978-495-6697, www.laisunkeane.com

"Iggly Piggly" by Mary Tooley Parker, one of the artists featured in "Harbinger" at LaiSun Keane. Courtesy of LaiSun Keane





EVENTS

Comedy

JAY PHAROAH He’ll be doing straight stand-up at the Wilbur, but the former “SNL” star combines comedy and hip-hop on his new EP, “Spittin Image,” sometimes rapping in his own voice, sometimes using his skills as an impressionist to rap as stars like 50 Cent, Jay-Z, TI, and Ice Cube. Sept. 17, 7 p.m. $35. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

JESSICA KIRSON A manic ball of comic energy, twisting her voice and expressions to match whatever character or observation floats by her transom, Kirson was a big enough personality to fill the room at “Comics Come Home” in 2018. Sept. 17-18, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE Those who saw Gulman on his “Peace of Mind” tour pre-pandemic get a new show this time around in “3rd Base,” which he plans to record as a special next spring. He’ll be back at the Wilbur in November, just a few days after playing Carnegie Hall. Sept. 18, 8 p.m. $36.50. North Shore Music Theater, 54 Dunham Road, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

Family

SWAMPSCOTT PORCHFEST The outdoor event’s second annual iteration features a diverse lineup of music performances, ranging from Americana to Irish traditional fiddle to ′60s and ′70s pop. Sept. 18, noon-6 p.m. (Rain date Sept. 19.) Free. ReachArts, 89 Burrill St., Swampscott. reacharts.org

BOSTON LOCAL FOOD FESTIVAL Celebrate the start of autumn by trying the different flavors and cuisines of the city in this outdoor festival. This year’s theme is “Healthy Food for All” and features vendors from Ackermann Maple Farm to Heiwa Tofu. Per Boston’s COVID guidelines, unvaccinated participants are required to wear masks, and vaccinated participants are encouraged to mask up in crowded areas. Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rose F. Kennedy Greenway, Atlantic Avenue. bostonlocalfoodfestival.com

WHAT THE FLUFF? FESTIVAL This festival celebrates the invention of marshmallow Fluff in Union Square, selling sweet, sticky treats and fluffy stuff for guests to enjoy. There will also be live music, games, and plenty of other fluffy sights to see. Sept. 22-26, various times. Free. Union Square, Somerville. Flufffestival.com

