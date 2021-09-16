College students are back, and they brought their appetites

Foot traffic at restaurants along Commonwealth Avenue picked up at the end of August, a year and a half after Boston University shuttered in-person operations. Owners say business is much improved from the last academic year, when BU adopted a hybrid system and campus populations remained sparse.

Students filing into a local pizza joint for a slice or two between classes. Lines stretching down the stairs of the late-night cookie store steps from a dormitory. As campuses come alive for the first fully in-person semester since spring 2020, nearby restaurants are reaping the benefits ― students are back in town, and they’re hungry.

Over the last few weeks, however, business at the family-run University Grill and Pizza, known as UGrill, has jumped by 70 percent. Located in the heart of BU’s campus, students, faculty, and staff have always made up the bulk of its customers.

“There’s activity on the sidewalk and no more empty parking spaces,” co-owner Alex Michaelidis said. “That was a good sign.”

After reducing hours for more than a year, the diner is back to its regular daily business — and all four of the brothers who took over UGrill more than 20 years ago are behind the counter. Last year, UGrill had only enough customers to keep two of them employed.

Now, Michaelidis said, he and his brothers are finally getting a “taste of normalcy.” The change didn’t just help financially, he said, but — more important — psychologically: it wasn’t fun coming to work when each day presented so few opportunities to interact with others, he said.

Across the street from BU’s West Campus in Allston, T. Anthony’s Pizzeria used to experience an immediate boom in business after Labor Day weekend. The increase happened at a slightly more moderate rate this September, owner Joe Rastellini said, because of the extended move-in periods put in place by schools to reduce crowding. Still, with a smaller staff on hand, keeping up with the demand has been challenging.

“It was definitely crazy this year,” Rastellini said.

Students have historically made up about a quarter of the late-night pizzeria’s patrons, so during the pandemic’s darkest months the restaurant relied heavily on delivery apps such as Uber Eats and DoorDash to keep doors open.

Rastellini said it feels good to see students back. Over the course of 45 years at T. Anthony’s, he’s seen former students turn into regular customers who continue to visit long after they’ve graduated. Sometimes they bring their kids along.

“We’ve always had a good rapport with students and this is kind of like one of the hangouts,” he said. “It’s part of their college experience.”

On BU’s Central Campus, Insomnia Cookies is normally the busiest of its three Boston-area locations, according to manager Alexis Bradbury. The bakery on Commonwealth Avenue has been riding out the pandemic mostly by fulfilling orders from nearby residents, but since students have returned by the thousands, business has “at least doubled.”

“We love seeing all the college kids back,” Bradbury said. “Two to three weeks prior, we started noticing that our sales were starting to go up. We got a line out the door down the street until 3 a.m., which is totally awesome.”

As surrounding schools host welcome-back events, the store has also picked up large catering orders — delivering batches of anywhere from 100 to 300 cookies to campuses around the city. With in-store traffic up, Bradbury is looking to hire more students to work in the shop.

As with other college-dependent restaurants, The Halal Guys’ restaurant downtown — one of the chain’s only locations in New England ―survived on takeout and delivery orders last year. The restaurant, which serves halal platters and sandwiches, is near Emerson College, Suffolk University Law School, and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine So it’s no surprise that general manager Fahad Iqbal estimates that three quarters of its business comes from students.

The chain opened a location in Cambridge’s Porter Square early last month — about a mile from Harvard University — after delaying its original March 2020 opening plans. The pandemic disrupted everything from the permitting process to the ability to hire staff and get materials.

Mamacita, on the Northeastern University campus, also is a newcomer ― it opened just last week on Huntington Avenue. It, too, had to navigate around pandemic-related roadblocks for most of a year.

“Since we are the newest one, it’s going to take a little time until we gain their trust,” manager Ulises Alfaro said of the students he hopes will become part of the Mexican restaurant’s customer base. “But every day we are seeing a little bit more new faces.”

Angela Yang can be reached at angela.yang@globe.com.