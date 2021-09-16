Hopjump is now SmarterTravel

Hopjump, a travel-focused digital marketing startup based in Cambridge, has switched its name to SmarterTravel, a better-known brand that it acquired last year. The new SmarterTravel, which employs about 50 people, also disclosed that it raised $9.5 million in Series B equity financing in an investment round led by Link Ventures, and promoted its president Jordan Staab to be CEO. (Former CEO Anne Beckett recently stepped down from the job, and is now a board member at SmarterTravel.) SmarterTravel was one of eight travel businesses that Hopjump, now SmarterTravel, acquired from Tripadvisor last year as the Needham company was downsizing and simplifying because of the industry downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; other brands under the SmarterTravel umbrella include Airfarewatchdog, Family Vacation Critic, and Oyster. — JON CHESTO

MEDIA

Piers Morgan returns to the Murdoch fold

Piers Morgan, the British TV host and onetime tabloid editor, is back in the Murdoch fold. In a news release Thursday, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and Fox News announced that Morgan will host a TV show on its new British channel, talkTV, which will start early next year. The program will also appear on the Fox Nation streaming service in the United States (though not on the Fox News Channel) and Sky News Australia. A showman and journalist with a penchant for Twitter spats, Morgan, 56, has had a long and varied career, having put in time as a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” a prime time CNN host, and the top editor of Murdoch’s now-defunct News of the World tabloid. Most recently, he hosted ITV’s “Good Morning Britain,” a role that came to an end in March, when he stormed off the set after his co-host admonished him for his negative comments on Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The day before his walk-off, Morgan suggested on air that she had lied in her bombshell CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey about her mental health issues and how other members of the royal family had treated her. His return to Murdoch’s empire comes more than three decades after he started his career on the celebrity beat for The Sun, a Murdoch tabloid. As part of his deal, Morgan will also write weekly columns for The Sun and Murdoch’s New York tabloid, The New York Post. HarperCollins, another Murdoch property, will publish his next book. — NEW YORK TIMES

PENSION FUNDS

N.J. divests from Ben & Jerry’s parent, cites Israeli boycott

New Jersey has become the latest state to announce plans to divest from the company that owns Ben & Jerry’s over its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories. The state’s Division of Investment sent a letter this week to Unilever, the New Jersey-based parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, explaining that a state law passed in 2016 prohibited the investment of state pension funds in businesses that engaged in boycotts. At the start of this week, New Jersey had $182 million invested in Unilever stock, bonds and other securities, a spokesperson for the state’s treasury department said. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

France fines Bloomberg LP $3.5m in fallout from Vinci hoax

Bloomberg LP was fined $3.5 million after a French court ruled that its journalists should have known that a fake press release that sent Vinci SA shares tumbling five years ago was a hoax. The Paris court of appeals reduced an initial penalty of 5 million euros, according to a ruling published Thursday. The judges ruled that the enforcement committee of the Autorite des Marches Financiers should have taken into account the speed with which Bloomberg News rectified the situation and deleted its publications. “Our journalists, among others, simply reported on what appeared to be newsworthy information and were the victims of a sophisticated hoax, the perpetrator of which has not yet been found,” a Bloomberg News spokesman said. “We hoped that the court would recognize the issues of press freedom at stake. We are disappointed the court has not overturned the original decision and will consider our options on appeal.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Coal projects are still getting funded

Coal might be the dirtiest word in climate politics in the run up to the United Nations COP26 summit, but that doesn’t mean financing for it has dried up. A total of $42 billion was committed to financing coal-fired power plants from 2013 to 2019 in 18 nations with the biggest percentage of population without electricity, or so-called high-impact countries, according to a report from the groups Sustainable Finance for All and Climate Policy Initiatives. Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan received the majority of investment. The report highlights that while plans for coal power plants are being scrapped rapidly across the world, there is still support in some less-developed countries. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Molson Coors investing in hard seltzer despite downturn

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is investing in hard-seltzer production and planning to take alcoholic Topo Chico nationwide despite a sharp downturn in demand for a category that was one of the hottest earlier in the pandemic. The company, which has actually been growing its share of the category, will expand distribution of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to all 50 states starting in January, up from 16 markets currently, according to spokesman Marty Maloney. The moves come amid a slump in the $4.2 billion market for hard seltzer in the United States after strong growth last year. Boston Beer Co. last week withdrew its 2021 guidance due to a faster-than-expected decline in seltzer demand, while Molson Coors itself recently killed its Coors seltzer brand in the United States less than a year after introducing it. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

VW executive says auto production won’t rebound until second half of next year

The head of Volkswagen’s Americas business doesn’t see US auto production returning to normal levels until the second half of 2022 following COVID-19 outbreaks in Malaysia that brought a fresh round of supply chain headaches. A global semiconductor shortfall has cut auto production worldwide and left showrooms with fewer models to sell, even as the pandemic triggered a surge in demand. Volkswagen was forced to idle production of the Taos and Tiguan sport utility vehicles at its Puebla, Mexico, plant this summer, and it’s been harvesting chips from the slower-selling Passat sedan to feed production of the more-lucrative Atlas SUV, which is made in Chattanooga. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Marks & Spencer to close 11 stores in France, blaming Brexit

British retailer Marks & Spencer said Thursday that it will close 11 of its stores in France, mainly in Paris, as a result of fresh and chilled food supply issues related to Britain’s departure from the European Union. The group blamed Brexit disruption to exports to Europe for its decision to shut all franchised shops with partner SFH in France. M&S said it remains in discussions with partner Lagardere Travel Retail over its remaining nine French stores based at airports and railway stations, which it said continue to trade as normal. Its website in France, which mainly sells clothing and home products, remains unaffected, the group added. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates barely changed

No matter what the economic data shows, mortgage rates seemingly can’t be swayed these days. The 30-year fixed rate — the most popular home loan product — has barely stirred since early last month. According to the latest data, released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.86 percent. It was 2.88 percent a week ago and 2.87 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.12 percent. It was 2.19 percent a week ago and 2.35 percent a year ago. — WASHINGTON POST