House panel expands inquiry into climate disinformation by oil giants

“We are deeply concerned that the fossil fuel industry has reaped massive profits for decades while contributing to climate change that is devastating American communities, costing taxpayers billions of dollars, and ravaging the natural world,” read the letter to Darren Woods, the Exxon CEO. “We are also concerned that to protect those profits, the industry has reportedly led a coordinated effort to spread disinformation to mislead the public and prevent crucial action to address climate change.”

In letters sent to the industry executives Thursday morning, the committee also requested information, including internal documents and e-mails on climate policy going back to 2015, related to the companies’ and groups’ efforts to undermine climate policy.

The House Oversight Committee has widened its inquiry into the oil and gas industry’s role in spreading disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming, calling on top executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, and Royal Dutch Shell, as well as the lobby groups American Petroleum Institute and the US Chamber of Commerce, to testify before Congress next month.

The letters were sent to the companies and groups Thursday morning, according to the committee.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, the New York Democrat who chairs the committee, said she “intends to hold the fossil fuel industry to account for its central role in causing and exacerbating this global emergency.”

API spokesperson Bethany Aronhalt said that the group “welcomes the opportunity to testify” and that its priorities were putting a price on carbon; regulating methane, a powerful greenhouse gas released in oil and gas production; and “reliably producing American energy.”

BP said it was advocating for similar policies as well as for the Paris climate agreement. (To reach the goals of that agreement would require the world to immediately stop approving new oil and gas fields, the world’s leading energy agency has said, a step no major fossil fuel companies have embraced.)

Matt Letourneau, a spokesperson for the US Chamber of Commerce, said the House committee’s leadership had “a fundamental misunderstanding” of the Chamber’s positions on climate change. “We’ve been working hard with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to enact climate solutions,” he said.

Other recipients of the letters did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Thursday.

The inquiry — modeled on the tobacco hearings of the 1990s, which paved the way for far tougher nicotine regulations — sets up a showdown between progressive Democrats and an industry that faces increasing scrutiny. A wave of lawsuits filed by cities and states across the country has accused oil and gas companies of engaging in decadeslong, multimillion-dollar campaigns to downplay warnings from their own scientists about the effects of burning fossil fuels on the climate.

The committee had initially focused on Exxon after a senior lobbyist at the oil giant was caught in a secret video recording, made public in July, saying that the energy giant had fought climate science through “shadow groups” and had targeted influential senators in an effort to weaken President Joe Biden’s climate agenda. Several of those senators have said the lobbyist exaggerated their relationship or that they had no dealings with him.

Representative Ro Khanna, the California Democrat who chairs the Subcommittee on the Environment, said continuing lobbying on Capitol Hill by the oil and gas industry made the hearings “urgent.”

Industry lobbyists have been working to influence climate provisions in two key pieces of legislation, the $3.5 trillion budget bill and $1 trillion infrastructure bill. And after lobbying by groups including the US Chamber of Commerce, the House Ways and Means Committee unveiled a draft tax overhaul this week that protects fossil fuel subsidies, rebuffing calls by Biden to get rid of the incentives, which amount to tens of billions of dollars a year.

“Part of the timing of this is to make sure that they know they’re under a magnifying glass when it comes to any engagement, and running interference, with the climate agenda of Congress and the Senate,” Khanna said.

The letters from the oversight committee give the fossil fuel executives a week to say whether they intend to appear before the panel. Depending on the response from the recipients, the committee said that it could take additional steps, including issuing subpoenas.