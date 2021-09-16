At Bakey, babka reigns supreme

Why : Because you appreciate freshness: The goods at Bakey are all created and baked in house, in small batches replenished throughout the day. This means that when your heart is set on a whole loaf of chocolate babka, it may not be available at the moment. But fear not. Be it plain babka, almond babka, or everything babka, at Bakey there is no lesser babka.

Where to: Bakey, a bakery and cafe specializing in babka beside the Boston Common.

Rolls and baked goods on display at Bakey. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The backstory: Bakey is cofounded by Uri Scheft, the renowned baker behind Lehamim in Israel (and formerly of Breads Bakery in New York), as well as the author of “Breaking Breads.” The cookbook is for sale at Bakey, where you can sit and watch the magic happen in the 2,500-square-foot bakery.

Advertisement

Bread fresh out of the oven at Bakey on Tremont Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

What to eat: Babka, for starters (and don’t miss the chocolate, even though they’re all good). You can buy whole loaves or individual portions. You’ll also find challah (plain, poppyseed, or sesame), sourdough loaves, cheese burekas, cookies, and a small selection of sandwiches (tuna and egg salad on a recent visit).

The chocolate babka (left) and the breassant (bread and croissant combo). Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

What to drink: Coffee from Seattle roaster Caffe Umbria.

The takeaway: Between Bakey, Cafe Landwer, and Tatte, the Boston area has become a magnet for Israeli-founded bakery-cafes. Bakey fills a babka-size hole in the landscape.

151 Tremont St., Boston, www.bakeybabka.com

The muesli rolls at Bakey. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff





Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.