Celebrating the strength and creativity of Boston’s immigrant communities

A figure dressed in white and holding an umbrella waits at the dock, watching three boats glide in. As he welcomes the arrival of a tall man and a young child, the three begin to dance.

So begins “Finding Home: Immigrant Stories from Boston and Beyond,” a free, family-friendly event designed to celebrate the strength, tenacity, and creative legacy of Greater Boston’s immigrant communities. Presented by Hoopla Productions from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 (rain date September 19) at the Jamaica Pond boathouse, the event is about the universal longing for someplace to call home, with four themes framing the narrative — leaving, journeying, arriving, finding home.

“We all have a story of immigration somewhere in our lineage,” says Haitian-born dancer Jean Appolon, who performs alongside his 7-year-old son Cedric Laine and Mcebisi Xotyeni, one of his company’s members from South Africa. “And for us to really understand the humanity each of us carries to make the world a better place, we come together with poetry, music, dance, ideas.” Appolon says the project creates a space “where we can feel safe and human and connect with each other, collaborate for the future.”

Annawon Weeden, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, shown outside his home in Oakdale, Conn., in 2020, will offer a land acknowledgement and incantation. David Goldman/Associated Press

Following a land acknowledgement and incantation by storyteller/musician Annawon Weeden of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, the program gives voice to a range of multicultural experiences through a variety of artistic expressions. The event’s artistic director Stan Strickland, who is a musician, MC Yhinny Matos, and actor/director Vincent Siders are among the featured artists. Also on the program are spoken word performers, poets, and storytellers, including Boston’s Youth Poet Laureate Alondra Bobadilla, Afro-Brazilian dancer/storyteller Isaura Oliveira, Puerto Rican poet Yara Liceaga Rojas, and storyteller Karen Chen, who is also director of the Chinese Progressive Association.

“Part of our motivation concerns the great divisiveness in our culture now, especially aimed at people of color,” says Mindy Fried, who co-directs Hoopla with Marie Ghitman. “A lot of hatred is based on lack of exposure, so for us, the commitment is to use the power of arts to shine a light on diversity, [to use] dance and music and stories to open hearts and build understanding.”

Rojas says the duo “gave us space and trust and confidence to bring whatever will unfold as people come together. Feeling safe, cared for, heard — that allows magic to happen.”

The participants also hope the event will open up deeper conversations about the immigrant experience, including today’s pressing issue of housing security. A handful of immigrants’ rights organizations will be on the scene to offer information on services and advocacy. Ghitman says, “Right now, the idea of finding home is very tangible. We’re all looking for a place to have a roof over our heads that we can afford. It’s existential, this longing for a sense of being at home. We hope to bring everyone together and hear the stories we bring, feel the commonalities we have.”

Rojas adds, “Hearing about other ways to build home — physically, emotionally, psychologically — is extremely urgent at this moment. As artists, we can’t solve the harms that are being done, but we can contribute to calmness, to happiness, to love. I believe this is a beautiful call for us to really engage in that conversation.” www.hooplaproductions.org/finding-home

FINDING HOME: Immigrant Stories from Boston and Beyond

At Jamaica Pond boathouse, Saturday, Sept. 18, 6-8 p.m., free

