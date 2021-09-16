Fortune Feimster on Thailand, her love of ice cream, and fresh laundry

Favorite vacation destination? One of my favorite places I’ve ever been to is Thailand. The people were so nice, the food was amazing, and there are just so many beautiful places there. It was truly one of my most memorable vacations, and I can’t wait to go back. And of course Italy will always be a favorite for both my wife and I because we eat pasta “Lady and the Tramp” style.

As an in-demand actor, writer, and stand-up comic, Fortune Feimster doesn’t have much free time for anything else. But when she can get away, it’s Thailand that calls her name. On the phone from the Los Angeles set of the NBC comedy “Kenen,” on which she is a recurring guest star, Feimster, 41, said she is looking forward to performing in Boston at the end of the month and sharing new material she said “picks up where ‘Sweet & Salty’ [her 2020 Netflix comedy special] left off.” While she will perform all new material in her Sept. 24 and 25 shows at the Wilbur Theatre, Feimster teased that she “just might throw in a swim team or Hooter’s story just for fun,” referencing two of her more popular comedy routines. The popular performer started off as a writer and panelist on E’s “Chelsea Lately” and then appeared as a regular on “The Mindy Project” on Hulu, and “Champions” on NBC. In addition to guest appearances on many TV shows, she has had recurring roles on Showtime’s “The L Word: Generation Q” and CBS’s “Life in Pieces.” The Belmont, N.C., native can also be heard mornings on Sirius XM’s “Netflix Is a Joke” (channel 93) with Tom Papa, and she hosts a weekly podcast “Sincerely Fortune” with her wife, Jacqueline “Jax” Smith. We caught up with Feimster, who lives in Los Angeles with Smith and their two rescue dogs, Biggie and Maddy, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? If I’m traveling abroad, I always like to try the local cuisine, so I usually start by ordering whatever food is popular in that country. Same with drinks. But my go-to food when I’m traveling in the States is usually a hamburger. I also love to try local coffee shops. And if I’m at a bar, I get an old fashioned.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’ve been lucky to have traveled all over the country because of stand-up. I also lived in Spain for a year right after college, so I went all over Europe – but there were a few places I missed like Denmark, Ireland, and Croatia. I’d love to go back and visit some of those spots.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? I love my Bose noise-canceling headphones. They make a big difference on the plane when you want some peace and quiet or if you’re watching a movie.

Aisle or window? I usually prefer the window because I like to sleep on the plane, but my wife, Jax, also likes the window and I’ve been told “happy wife, happy life,” so I get the window seat. Kidding!

Favorite childhood travel memory? My family didn’t take fancy vacations when I was young because we couldn’t afford it, but my parents would save all year so we could take a little trip to Holden Beach in North Carolina in the summer. There were five of us in this tiny house, but we didn’t care. We loved being at the beach and had so many great memories there.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Probably ice cream. I had to cut it out at home because obviously you can’t just eat ice cream all the time. So I save it for when I’m on the road. I’ll go try a local ice cream shop that people have recommended. And every now and then it makes me dance.

Best travel tip? Take a little roll-up bag for your dirty laundry. You can find ones that are reusable that zip up. You don’t want your stinky clothes mixed in with your clean clothes. You’ll thank me later.

JULIET PENNINGTON