After 25 years in their home, a Wakefield couple decides it’s time to get the living room layout right

The first priority was getting rid of the sofa. “The bulky, brown leather sectional cut the room in half,” Kylie Bodiya, a senior designer at Bee’s Knees, says. “We needed to unify it.” Then design principal Mary Maloney sent the couple to Ramble Market in Waltham to find a rug. They returned with a multicolored, Turkish antique. “We love color and pattern,” says Margarita, an author who attributes her love of color to her Puerto Rican heritage. Her husband, who shares her tastes, is an artist and graphic designer.

In the 25 years that Margarita and Andrew Barresi lived in their Wakefield home, they were never able to get the living room layout right. “We reconfigured it maybe six times with all different kinds of furniture, but it never lived up to its potential,” Margarita says. “There was always a chunk of dead space.” Finally, they called in Bee’s Knees Interior Design Studio of Hopkinton to make it right.

Although the couple imagined combining the rug with a patterned sofa and richly colored walls, the designers suggested neutral upholstery and white walls to keep the space bright. “They were right; it would have been chaotic,” Margarita admits.

The rug now anchors the main seating area, where a new tailored, tone-on-tone sofa sits against the window wall. A round, ice-blue velvet ottoman in front of it maintains the flow. Comfy swivel chairs with hexagonal backs don’t take up as much room as rectangular ones would and can face in any direction. “It’s essential to have multifunction in a small space,” Bodiya says.

Color comes from the artwork and accessories. Coral-colored drapery in an Indian-inspired design with silver embroidery dresses up the wall behind the neutral sofa. Bodiya hung the drapes and the roman shades 2 inches from the crown molding. “Hanging drapes as high as possible lends the illusion of higher ceilings,” she says. “Outside-mounted shades cover less glass and let in more light.”

Pillows in coordinating colors and patterns help balance that side of the room with the colorful abstract artworks opposite. Bodiya created a gallery wall around the television using pieces from the couple’s collection, including a painting by William McCartin and Andrew’s own collages. “The TV isn’t the focus, though they can easily watch it, and the art camouflages it when it’s not in use,” Bodiya says.

The true focal point is the new dusty green built-ins, painted Farrow & Ball Card Room Green, that surround the fireplace. “[Margarita’s] extensive book collection was overwhelming multiple rooms; here it’s a beautiful display,” Bodiya says. It’s also the backdrop for a pair of armchairs that had been abandoned in the basement, casualties of a failed attempt to redecorate. This secondary seating area works independently and in conjunction with the primary one.

“Besides putting the Christmas tree there, it was wasted space,” Margarita says. “Adding built-ins gave that end of the room gravitas. Now people come in and sit in those chairs, and I have a mini-library that I love.”

The designers pulled the same green into the kitchen for the base cabinets. They went with white for the upper cabinets, walls, and trim, then swapped out the backsplash with classic white subway tile and replaced the red laminate countertops with crisp white quartz. The unused desk next to the fridge became a beverage station. Vinyl floor mats with an arts and crafts design add color underfoot and delineate the dining area, which Bodiya shifted toward the wall to further open the space. Everyone agrees that the kitchen feels larger and is more efficient.

“We were resistant to all the white. We thought, How boring,” Margarita says. But in the end, they decided to trust the designers’ advice, and are glad they did. “Much to our surprise, we love the white walls. They feel so fresh. Go figure.”

