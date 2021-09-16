Am I the rebound girlfriend?

I started sleeping with (and hanging out with) a friend of mine about a month ago. We’ve known each other for about two years. He was in a serious relationship until very recently.

So far things are going great. I really enjoy my time with him, and if he wasn’t so recently single I would be feeling very secure and confident in whatever is happening between us. I am trying to take each day as it comes but I feel like I am waiting for the shoe to drop — like he will realize he just needs time by himself to be single and figure out ... whatever.

I am not sure how guarded to be. I don’t want to be so open I get hurt, but I also do not want to stay closed to any possibility because I think he really is a great guy who I really enjoy spending time with. I know there is no way to never be hurt, but how can I protect myself?

– Open

A. “I know there is no way to never be hurt.”

That’s sort of the whole thing. If you try to anticipate all of the hazards, you might wind up sabotaging the relationship.

It’s only been a month, so I’m not sure how secure and confident you should feel. Yes, there’s a two-year friendship at the foundation of this, but the romantic part is new. You’re still figuring out what you like about him in this new role.

I very much believe that no matter how long friends-to-lovers knew each other before coupling up, they then hit a restart button when they begin their romance. You’re seeing each other in a brighter light. Give it time to figure out what that means. (This could be scary for him, too, by the way. You’re not alone with the risk.)

Also know that some people get a good break between relationships. Others stay in a relationship long past its expiration date and have processed the loss by the time it’s over. I can’t say whether this person is ready, self-aware, and fully content to be alone and choosing company for the right reasons, but it’s possible. Or, he could figure stuff out along the way.

Also, the two of you could end things for reasons that have nothing to do with his last relationship. (Sorry that isn’t very comforting, but it’s true.)

Give this a few more months. Try to breathe through the scary moments for now. Remember that even though you can’t prevent hurt and disappointment, you are brave and can bounce back.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You’re not going to solve this dilemma by keeping all of your thoughts to yourself. Why don’t you just ask this guy what he thinks is going on between you two? LUPELOVE

Asking for a status report at this time is going to come off as needy and definitely not what this guy wants to discuss. You are his lover today. Enjoy today. PRONE2xS

Welcome to dating. Nobody WANTS to get hurt, but it happens, a lot. It’s only been a month, and you can’t predict the future, or how his (or your) feelings may change. Find a balance between enjoying the ride and being aware that yeah, things could end. BOSTONSWEETS21

Stacey Myers is a member of the Globe Magazine staff. Send comments to stacey.myers@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @BostonGlobeMag.