Priced out of three-bedrooms in Cambridge, a designer tweaks her condo’s layout to make room for baby

The four-room condo was originally divided into quadrants, with a hallway that bisected the kitchen and living room side from the two bedrooms. “It felt very segmented,” Ouellette says. “There was no relationship between the kitchen and living room.”

When Mary Flo Ouellette and Adam Standish discussed expanding their family, they needed to make a decision about where they would live. Should they move somewhere larger, or stay in their 772-square-foot, two-bedroom condo? Not wanting to leave their Cambridge neighborhood, but priced out of nearby three-bedrooms, they chose to stay put. “We said, ‘Let’s just make this as functional as possible by reconfiguring the layout,’” says Ouellette, an interior designer and partner at Squarehouse Studios.

In their redesign, they turned the living room into the nursery, and the original second bedroom into the living room. A wall came down in the new living room, and the front door was reoriented to lead into it. While the room isn’t wide open to the kitchen, it’s more connected. “I do a lot of cooking and baking, and Adam listens to records in the living room,” Ouellette says. “Now you can see between the rooms and communicate, and I can hear the music.”

Speaking of music, Ouellette organized the living room around her husband’s collection of 1,500 records. “The records create a wallpaper-like pattern with interesting texture, and they’re a great conversation starter,” she says. “I thought, Let’s make the records the show.”

Ouellette designed unfussy floor-to-ceiling built-ins that span nearly 14 feet for the vinyl and that frame the television. The last section holds books and the family fish tank. “I’m not a big focus-on-the-TV person, but keeping everything housed together helps cut down clutter, and the TV almost looks small surrounded by all the records,” she says.

Opposite the vinyl wall, a 1960s boomerang-shaped coffee table that Ouellette purchased on Craigslist 10 years ago follows the lines of a BoConcept sectional, which has thick arms for visitors to perch on when the couple entertains. “The wall-to-wall built-ins and sectional max out the space and the big light scales it up, too,” Ouellette says. “A large expanse feels clean, whereas lots of smaller things can feel jumbled.”

The nursery for their now 1-year-old son, Oscar, opens off the living room beside the built-ins. It’s the largest room in the condo. “Usually the kid gets the smallest room, but we wanted to fit all his stuff in there instead of having it scattered through the house,” Ouellette says. It has a 92-inch sofa, letting the room function as another hangout space as well as a space for guests, big and small. “When Oscar’s tiny baby friends come over, they have plenty of room and things to play with,” she says.

During the last trimester of her pregnancy, Ouellette painted a 360-degree mural featuring characters from her favorite childhood book, Barbapapa. “It’s a whimsical world with lots of birds and flowers,” says Ouellette (who sports some Barbapapa tattoos). The sunny rug, a trio of Ikea cloud lights, and a bird mobile purchased at Abodeon, a Cambridge design shop, add to the sense of enchantment.

The couple’s bedroom is painted Benjamin Moore Hemlock, a shade Ouellette describes as a perfect blue for a calm and cozy feel. The neutral, upholstered headboard and crosshatch duvet add texture and tie to the pair of dice nightstands. Those hail from a Minor League Baseball field in Little Rock, Arkansas, where Ouellette grew up. “They used them for playing field games between doubleheaders,” she says. Their solid form and rounded corners keep them from collecting clutter, she adds. “Simplicity is so important in a small space.”

Although the work wasn’t complete before the baby was born — the family of three lived in two rooms for two months — the new design is working well. The work continues, though: They’re rebuilding the back deck and hope to embark on a kitchen renovation come spring. Oscar hasn’t known life without construction workers, Ouellette says. “He loves watching and waving at them.”

RESOURCES

Builder and built-ins: The Remodeling Company, theremodelingco.com

Ikea storage systems work well in the niches flanking the crib, which is arranged with pillows and a blanket for decorative purposes. Joyelle West

Ouellette painted the mural of Barbapapa, a favorite childhood book. Joyelle West

Ouellette’s mom found the mid-century lamp at a flea market in Little Rock. The bed is from CB2. Joyelle West

The living room is now visible from the kitchen. The chairs are from Article. Joyelle West

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.