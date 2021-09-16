16-year-old boy arrested with loaded gun at Dorchester school, police say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at a college-prep high school in Dorchester Wednesday morning after he was found carrying a loaded gun, police said.

Boston police responded to the the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles St. in Fields Corner at around 10:45 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Resource officers searched the boy after he entered school late on Wednesday, according to a spokesman for Boston Public Schools. He was found with a small bag containing a gun and marijuana, the statement said.