16-year-old boy arrested with loaded gun at Dorchester school, police say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at a college-prep high school in Dorchester Wednesday morning after he was found carrying a loaded gun, police said.
Boston police responded to the the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles St. in Fields Corner at around 10:45 a.m., the department said in a statement.
Resource officers searched the boy after he entered school late on Wednesday, according to a spokesman for Boston Public Schools. He was found with a small bag containing a gun and marijuana, the statement said.
Police later discovered that the weapon had been reported stolen from Braintree in 2019.
Advertisement
The school — which is a college-prep high school for students in grades 9 through 12 with curriculum focused on science and health — did not lock down as a result of the incident, the BPS spokesman said.
The boy is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit high capacity feeding device, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and delinquent to wit possession of marijuana.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.