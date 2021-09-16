7-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Dorchester, man arrested

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 320 Talbot Ave. around 4 p.m. and found the girl suffering from minor injuries, Deputy Superintendent James Miller said. Only one shot was fired, Miller said. Paramedics on the scene determined she did not need to go to the hospital.

The girl had been walking on Talbot Avenue near Codman Square when she was struck in the head by a gunshot, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for Boston police.

A seven-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on a busy street in Dorchester Thursday afternoon, and a man is in custody, officials said.

The shooting of a young child in daylight drew an immediate response from top city and law enforcement officials.

“This is obviously a very tragic incident,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey told reporters on the scene. “Fortunately, the seven-year-old only has a graze.”

A man was arrested in connection with the shooting, and faces various weapons charges, Boyle said. There are no other suspects. He was not immediately identified.

The shooting does not appear to be random, Boyle said.

A trauma team was on the scene.

“This happened in the middle of the day on a school day and a seven-year-old child is now traumatized and a victim of gun violence,” said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “Thank god it was a graze, but centimeters from there we would have had a very different crime scene”

Evidence markers littered the ground outside of J. L. Barbershop on Talbot Avenue. One man, who said he witnessed the aftermath of the shooting, said the girl appeared to be fine.

“I didn’t see any blood, didn’t hear any crying or anything,” he said.

He said a man and a woman were standing with the girl when police arrived. Police took them, along with the girl, into an apartment that is above J.L. Barbershop and Alex Market & Liquor. The man was led out of the building in handcuffs.

Lewis Polk, 57, lives in the area. He was out Thursday evening with his grandson and said he often fears for the child’s safety.

“They do it morning, noon, and night,” Polk said of shootings in the city. “I just would like it to stop... its too much.”