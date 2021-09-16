Catching a rooster in the woods is no easy task

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Norfolk animal control officer Hilary Cohen teamed up with Foxborough animal control officer Kaycee Bailey to catch a rooster that had apparently been abandoned and left stranded at F. Gilbert Hills State Forest. On Aug. 31, Cohen posted a photo of the wily rooster on Facebook and described the escapade. “This guy was crafty,” Cohen wrote, “kept giving us the shifty eye, looked one way and ran the other, very much a rapscallion as he was calculating how much he could make us sweat and jog chasing his waddly rear end over 1000+ acres.” Cohen and Bailey then came up with a creative plan to catch the bird. “ACO Bailey played YouTube chicken flock sounds ... while I got into the wood line with my 10 foot telescoping net like the guy you never want to meet lurking on a hiking trail,” Cohen wrote. “Distracted by the soothing tones of a possible candlelit dinner with a chicken that he couldn’t see he was distracted, to a point. He saw us, couldn’t decide what to do, darted left and right and this ‘free bird’ was apprehended within seconds.” Cohen also used the post as a public service announcement, warning people not to dump their animals in the forest, and to call their local animal control officer instead. “This was definitely someone’s rooster, and where this animal was found is nowhere near any farms,” she wrote. “Think smarter and call your ACO for help in rehoming your animals in a proper manner. Part of our jobs is to help assist the public and we’d rather try to help with humane solutions to animal problems than play duck duck rooster in the woods since I (I can only speak for myself) am no spring chicken.”

RUNNING LATE

Advertisement

At 7:18 a.m. Aug. 6, police received a call from a motorist who said a vehicle passed on the wrong side of the road in Tewksbury and had touched the double yellow lines several times. According to the log entry, police pulled the vehicle over in Wilmington and spoke to the driver, who didn’t appear to be impaired in any way and “was in a rush” to make a doctor’s appointment. Police gave the driver a verbal warning.

Advertisement

RUNAWAY TIRE

At 11:07 a.m. Sept. 9, Stow police noted that a tire came off of a vehicle on Great Road and hit the police station. But it didn’t stop there. According to the log entry, the runaway tire “continued traveling” and hit Car 5, which is one of the department’s police cruisers. Police documented the incident and filed an accident report.

THIRSTY COMMUTE

At 2:28 p.m. Sept. 2, Bridgewater police received a call about a man walking in the area of South Street and Keith Place wearing what appeared to be a camouflage mask and bulletproof vest, and also carrying a firearm. Police tweeted that the responding officer discovered the man was not actually armed with weapons, but “carrying multiple hydration sources and is walking to work.”

Advertisement

KEEP IT DOWN

At 9:50 a.m. Aug. 17, a Wellesley officer spoke with a man about a noise complaint that police had received. According to police, the man taught music lessons in the Lower Falls area and multiple businesses had complained about his music being too loud. He was advised that the area he was using was state land and that he would need to get permission from the Department of Conservation and Recreation to use the space. He was also advised that by playing music with amplifiers, he was in violation of state regulations and could face potential fines if he continued to play music outside of the businesses.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.