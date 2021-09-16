Fire destroys two cruisers at Dracut police station

Police are investigating “a suspicious fire” that destroyed two Dracut police cruisers Wednesday night, according to a statement from the department.

Dracut police had been responding to several emergency calls around 9 p.m. when one came in about a fire in the station’s back parking lot, according to the statement.

Officers found one marked cruiser “fully engulfed in flames,” the statement said. The Dracut Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire, but it severely damaged the cruiser and another marked cruiser next to it, according to police. Both vehicles are totaled, police said.