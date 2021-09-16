Historic farms take fresh approach to create a perfect fall outing

Visitors today will enjoy some of the same timeless sights, smells, and flavors as the Perrys, the Whittemores, and other past owners would have encountered as they tended these fields: the yellow-gold skin of an heirloom Golden Russet, the hint of almond in a bite of Saturn peach, a late-summer breeze rustling the cornfields.

On a clear day, you can see all the way back to 1651. A long succession of Bay State families has been farming this gently rolling 180-acre parcel in South Natick for 370 years, making Lookout Farm one of the oldest continuously operating farms in the United States.

This fall, like any other across New England, many families will set aside some time to drive out to one of Greater Boston’s working farms and go apple-picking, or wander through the pumpkin patch, or stock up on fresh produce at the farmstand.

But a farm doesn’t achieve any kind of longevity without a willingness to adapt to the times. A few years ago the Belkin family, who bought Lookout Farm in 2005, began producing hard cider.

That proved so successful that the farm now runs a brewery, selling the product through takeout sales and in a picturesque beer garden. Craft beer lovers have made the farm a destination for innovative hard ciders, New England IPAs, a series of sour beers featuring yellow plum, guava, and tangerine, and more.

More than 100 picnic tables now sprawl across a huge lawn at Lookout Farm in Natick. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Last year the staff created a socially distanced, fresh-air dining experience for groups frustrated by the pandemic. More than 100 picnic tables now sprawl across a huge lawn bordered by corn stalks, with service by pigtailed waiters working out of a full kitchen in the neighboring barn. (This winter the farm plans to reopen its seasonal indoor seating area in a vast greenhouse, which also debuted last year.)

In North Andover, another historic farm is adapting to the modern world. Built in 1750, what is now Smolak Farms passed through a succession of families before Michael Smolak’s grandparents bought it in 1927. Native American arrowheads dating back to 2500 B.C. have been found on the site, Smolak says.

When his grandparents ran the place, it was used primarily for dairy and truck farming. Smolak took over in the 1970s, fresh out of college, setting aside his dream of becoming an architect after his father suffered a heart attack.

Smolak Farms in North Andover. Courtesy of Smolak Farms

Over time he has transformed his 125 acres — 107 of them preserved in perpetuity — into a destination farm with pick-your-own fruit and flowers, hayrides, a barnyard menagerie, and ice cream from Hodgie’s in Salisbury. Smolak and his team also host a popular farm-to-table summertime dinner series, and their Fall Festival weekends are themed. Don’t be surprised to cross paths in the orchards with a bunch of pirates or Disney characters.

“In theory, this is not just a place to pick fruits and berries,” says Smolak, who serves on the Massachusetts Board of Agriculture. “It’s a place to be entertained.”

In season, of course, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. According to the owner, they sold nearly half a million cider doughnuts last year. During the pandemic, the crew planted an antique apple orchard, featuring heirloom varieties such as Sheep’s Nose, Pink Pearl, Hidden Rose, and Spitzenburg.

“There’s a strong sense of community here. Everyone is looking out for each other,” says Lilly Norton, a senior at North Andover High School who recently started her job on the farm. Sitting under a party tent behind the farmstand, she’s preparing to open the lunch table for the afternoon.

Over in the pumpkin patch, Junior Anziani is looking for the perfect pumpkins to carve for Halloween with his wife and their toddler son. A Lawrence resident, he’s a system administrator for Toyota.

“This year we’re getting four pumpkins,” he explains, “because we’re expecting a baby.”

People Shooping at Holly Hill Fam in Cohasset. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The small crew behind Holly Hill Farm in Cohasset is essentially in the education business. Occupying just 2 acres (past generations of the White family, which has owned the farm since the 1840s, used the area’s salt marshes for haying and grazing the cows), Jean White’s team produces vegetables and flowers — zinnias, cosmos, delphiniums, sunflowers — to sell during their farmstand Saturdays. They also sell their wares at the farmer’s market held every Thursday on Cohasset Common.

At Holly Hill, the farmers grow organic peppers, cucumbers, root vegetables, and more. They work through winter, cultivating greens and herbs in hoop houses. They also sell seedlings, collect compost from local restaurants and other businesses, and supplement the weekly farmstand with select products such as breads and other baked goods from Maine Grains.

With day camp finished for the summer, the farm will turn its attention to the groups of students that arrive almost daily on field trips during the school year. Holly Hill also helps maintain gardens at dozens of schools across the region, says education director Jon Belber, from Weymouth and Quincy up to Boston, at Dorchester’s Codman Academy.

“The open fields are our classroom,” Belber says.

Back at Lookout Farm in Natick on a hot day in late August, small groups of weekday pickers are methodically working their way through the apple orchards. They’re staying cool under a canopy of grapevines, grown overhead as a kind of natural roofing over some of the orchard rows.

Deep in the apple trees, an employee named Natalie sits at a small folding table, hydrating and ready to explain the difference between a Honeycrisp and a Jonagold to any customer who asks.

“I care about this job too much!” she says brightly.

One section of the orchard is tucked away, yet still affords such a commanding view that locals have made it an unofficial site to ask for a hand in marriage. They call it “Engagement Row.”

Laura Neville lives with her family in a little red ranch house on the property. A few years ago, she began managing the farm’s social media accounts.

Old farms like these — an integral part of New England’s heritage from the arrival of the first settlers – are now practically exotic.

“You really feel very far away here,” Neville says, “like you’re in Napa or Tuscany.”

Savine Singer, 4, was at Holly Hill Fam in Cohasset with her family. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff