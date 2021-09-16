Man wanted for Texas murder arrested in New Bedford

A man wanted for allegedly shooting a 23-year-old man to death outside an Austin, Texas, nightclub Sunday morning was arrested after police tracked him to an apartment building in New Bedford, authorities said.

Denis Alexis Ocampo-Maldonado, 23, was found on the second floor of the building at 2 Felton St. in New Bedford Thursday and arrested by a team of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, State Police said in a statement..

A warrant for Ocampo-Maldonado’s arrest was issued Sept. 13 out of Austin after police there found Jocson Antonio Zelaya Blanco lying in the parking lot of the El Nocturno Night Club with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.