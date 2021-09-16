Man wanted for Texas murder arrested in New Bedford

A man wanted for allegedly shooting a 23-year-old man to death outside an Austin, Texas, nightclub Sunday morning was arrested after police tracked him to an apartment building in New Bedford, authorities said.
Denis Alexis Ocampo-Maldonado, 23, was found on the second floor of the building at 2 Felton St. in New Bedford Thursday and arrested by a team of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, State Police said in a statement..
A warrant for Ocampo-Maldonado’s arrest was issued Sept. 13 out of Austin after police there found Jocson Antonio Zelaya Blanco lying in the parking lot of the El Nocturno Night Club with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the days after Blanco’s death, police identified the primary suspect as Ocampo-Maldonado, a native of Honduras with ties to New Bedford who is also known by the alias “Marko Castro.” During surveillance at the 2 Felton St apartment building, identified as “an address of interest,” authorities spotted a vehicle with a Texas license plate they thought to be associated with Ocampo-Maldonado. He was arrested early Thursday morning.
Ocampo-Maldonado will be extradited to Texas where he will face first-degree murder charges, according to Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
