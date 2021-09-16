Woman in her 30s confirmed as 7th human case of West Nile in Mass. this year

The seventh case was a woman in her 30s who was exposed to the mosquito-borne virus in Bristol County, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.

State public health officials on Thursday confirmed the seventh human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year.

Previously, the statement said, DPH since Sept. 1 had confirmed six human cases and one animal case of the virus this year in Massachusetts.

“This is our first West Nile virus case this year in someone under the age of 50,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke in the statement. “This is a reminder that although people over the age of 50 are at greater risk from West Nile virus, all ages can be affected. Risk from West Nile virus will continue until the first hard frost and people should remember to take steps to prevent mosquito bites anytime they are outdoors.”

According to DPH, 27 communities in Essex, Middlesex, Brookline and Suffolk counties are currently at high risk for the virus, while 49 additional municipalities are at moderate risk.

The statement said that as overnight temperatures get cooler, mosquito activity right around dusk and dawn may get more intense.

Five human cases of West Nile were detected in Massachusetts last year, DPH said.

The agency said that while the virus “can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with WNV will have no symptoms. When present, WNV symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness,” with more severe illness occurring in rare cases.

The agency advises state residents to take several precautions including applying insect repellent when outdoors; being aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn; wearing long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outside; draining standing water; and installing or repairing screens.

