North Attleboro, Foxborough firefighters aid stricken passenger on airplane

Seven firefighters and retirees who were flying from Boston to Chicago on their way to visit a national firefighter’s memorial in Colorado saved a passenger who became suddenly stricken Thursday morning.

The Southwest Airlines flight had departed Logan Airport for Midway airport in Chicago when the medical emergency occurred at about mid-flight, according to a news release from the North Attleboro Fire Department.

Fire Chief Christopher Coleman was onboard, along with captains George McKinnon and Josh Langille, Lt. Scott Langille and retired firefighters Jeff Badger and Rich McDonagh. Foxborough firefighter Cory Shepardson was also with the group, according to the release.