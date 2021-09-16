North Attleboro, Foxborough firefighters aid stricken passenger on airplane

Seven firefighters and retirees who were flying from Boston to Chicago on their way to visit a national firefighter’s memorial in Colorado saved a passenger who became suddenly stricken Thursday morning.
The Southwest Airlines flight had departed Logan Airport for Midway airport in Chicago when the medical emergency occurred at about mid-flight, according to a news release from the North Attleboro Fire Department.
Fire Chief Christopher Coleman was onboard, along with captains George McKinnon and Josh Langille, Lt. Scott Langille and retired firefighters Jeff Badger and Rich McDonagh. Foxborough firefighter Cory Shepardson was also with the group, according to the release.
Advertisement
They were headed to the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs, which honors those lost in the call of duty, including North Attleboro firefighters Chris Cornetta and Jack White.
A man seated behind them showed signs of having a seizure and became unresponsive. The group sprung into action, performing CPR and advanced life support measures, until the man’s pulse returned, the release said.
The man was stabilized for the remainder of the flight and taken to a local hospital upon landing in Chicago. North Attleboro Deputy Chief Michael Chabot said the group’s “heroic actions” show that firefighters “are never truly off-duty, should an emergency occur,” according to the release.
“Their swift action and determination, even at 30,000 feet in the air, is a testament to their unwavering preparedness and professionalism,” Chabot said.
Southwest Airlines did not respond to requests for comment Thursday night.
T
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.