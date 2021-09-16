Off-duty State Trooper trooper allegedly crashed into parked car and house in Quincy over Labor Day weekend

The crash was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Quincy police.

As first reported by Boston 25 News , the off-duty trooper was driving his personal vehicle and struck a guardrail on Sea Street, lost a tire, hit a parked car, and then hit a house on Manet Avenue early in the morning of Sept. 6.

A crash in Quincy involving an off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper over Labor Day weekend has sparked an internal inquiry into how Quincy police officers handled the call, according to a media report and State Police.

David Ovesen, the owner of the home that was hit, said the pickup truck bounced off a car that was parked at the corner of Sea Street and Manet Avenue and then smashed into his front porch. The truck only had three wheels, he said.

“It sounded like a boiler blew up,” Ovesen said in a telephone interview. “I got up out of bed...and the front part of truck was under my porch, right up to the windshield.”

The driver of the truck was bleeding from his forehead, Ovesen said.

The Quincy police sergeant and patrol officers who responded to the crash determined the trooper was not impaired, and the trooper was taken to a local hospital, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.

Procopio said the Quincy police report noted that at the time of the crash the roadway was wet and the conditions were dark because the street was not lighted. State Police were not involved in the crash investigation, but have since followed up with the Quincy police after learning that Quincy police were conducting a review of the incident, Procopio said.

“After learning from a media outlet that Quincy police are conducting an internal investigation of how their officers handled the call, we contacted Quincy PD and asked them to share any findings of their investigation, upon its completion, that relate to the off-duty Trooper,” Procopio said in an e-mail to the Globe. “We do not have an internal investigation of the Trooper underway at this time.”

As of Thursday, no charges have been filed against the trooper, according to Quincy police spokeswoman Sergeant Karyn Barkas.

When asked about the internal inquiry, Barkas stopped short of calling it an internal investigation.

“We are doing a follow up,” she wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. “I think the appropriate term would be a review of the incident.”

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.