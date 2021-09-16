Study co-authored by UMass Amherst researcher finds taking more steps each day could lenghten your life

The findings were published Sept. 3 in Jama Network Open, under the headline “Steps per Day and All-Cause Mortality in Middle-aged Adults in the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults Study.” The lead authors included Dr. Amanda Paluch, a physical activity epidemiologist and kinesiologist at UMass Amherst, and researchers from several other schools.

A new study from researchers at UMass Amherst and other institutions found that adults who take more steps each day have a lower risk of dying prematurely.

The study said that among 2,110 adults with a “mean follow-up of 10.8 years,” those who took at least 7,000 steps daily had a 50 percent to 70 percent “lower risk of mortality,” compared to participants who took fewer than 7,000 steps each day.

And the pace of the steps wasn’t all that critical.

“There was no association of step intensity with mortality regardless of adjustment for step volume,” the study said. “This cohort study found that higher daily step volume was associated with a lower risk of premature all-cause mortality among Black and White middle-aged women and men.”

Participants, the study said, were between the ages of 38 to 50 and wore a device known as an accelerometer from 2005 to 2006 to track their steps. Data was analyzed in 2020 and 2021.

“Our findings support those of previous studies, suggesting that increasing steps per day among the least active portion of the population may provide mortality benefit,” the study said.

The findings, researchers continued, may have important clinical implications.

“Wearable patient monitoring systems are emerging as personalized medicine tools for the prevention and management of chronic conditions,” the study said. “Steps estimated from these devices could be a simple metric to track and promote physical activity. Encouraging walking to achieve step goals is a well-tolerated form of activity for most people.”

And encouraging more exercise among less active segments of the population could be helpful, according to the study.

”This cohort study among Black and White men and women found that taking at least 7000 steps/d during middle adulthood was associated with a lower risk of mortality,” the study said. “There was no association of step intensity with mortality. Improving physical activity levels in the least active segment of the population by encouraging increasing steps/d may be associated with lower mortality risk.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.