Talking to the enemy brought Lieutenant Tom Redgate home

So what do you call the mess created by excerpts from a new book by The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which asserts that Winchester’s own General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, went behind then-President Trump’s back to reassure China’s top general that the US wasn’t going to launch a military strike in the waning days of the administration.

In Washington, they call it a gaffe when a politician inadvertently tells the truth.

Trump suggested Milley’s contact with China amounted to treason. A bevy of Republicans chimed in, painting Milley as some kind of traitor because he deigned to talk to the enemy, even though such contacts between leaders of the American military and their counterparts in rival nations such as Russia and China are common.

Talking to the enemy is as American as apple pie, dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Ask the family of Army Lieutenant Tom Redgate what they think of talking to the enemy. Such talk, by none other than one Donald J. Trump, brought Redgate’s body home, ending 70 years of pain and anguish for Redgate’s family.

Tom Redgate was a Brighton guy, who as a 17-year-old quit school so he could enlist in the Army in 1944, as World War II raged. When the war ended, he came home and enrolled at Boston College.

After two years at BC, he reenlisted in the Army and went to Korea when war broke out there. In late 1950, his unit was attacked by Chinese and North Korean forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. In his last letter home, he described the bitter cold that eventually killed many US troops before the enemy did.

In December 1950, the Army declared Redgate missing in action. In 1953, the Army declared him presumptively dead.

Back in Massachusetts, Redgate’s family was in the dark.

“We never knew what happened to Uncle Tommy,” his nephew, Andy Redgate, told me. “My grandmother always expected a knock on the door, and for Uncle Tommy to walk in. But that never happened.”

Instead, Tom Redgate remained one of some 7,500 US service members missing and unaccounted for in North Korea.

In July 2018, after the summit between Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea agreed to turn over 55 boxes containing what they said were the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

Two years later, Redgate’s remains were positively identified by scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Hawaii.

The pandemic intervened, delaying the return of Tom Redgate’s remains until last Tuesday. Andy Redgate and his cousin, Peter Bloniarz, were among the small group of family members at Logan Airport for the arrival of the flag-draped casket.

Before heading over to the hero’s square in Brighton named for Tom Redgate, the motorcade drove slowly past the house on Bunker Hill Street in Charlestown where his mother used to live.

Andy Redgate was deeply moved when he saw hundreds of people, standing on Bunker Hill Street, waiting for the motorcade. He was even more moved when Koreans from the Boston area, who had been alerted to the event by Korean diplomats, emerged from the crowd.

“They ran over and touched the hearse,” Andy Redgate said. “They wanted to show their respect, and it occurred to me that it’s because of people like Uncle Tommy, who made the ultimate sacrifice, that millions of people in South Korea could live a better life.”

On Friday, Tom Redgate will return to BC, to St. Ignatius Church in Chestnut Hill, for his funeral Mass.

More than 70 years ago, he died in a desperate, frozen place, in a largely forgotten war, 6,500 miles from his home in Brighton. He will be dispatched from this world just 2 miles from where he grew up on Mapleton Street, surrounded by the warmth of family, friends, and faith.

Fighting the enemy took him away. Talking to the enemy, as difficult as that was, brought him home.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.